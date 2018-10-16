FESTIVE OFFER AT KIDZANIA

Don’t let your kids week end in a usual dull and mundane way. KidZania a one stop adventure and indoor entertaining arena for kids has come up with an exclusive festive offer

for Thursday’s & Friday’s

Funtastic Friday

Buy 1 kid ticket & get 1 adult ticket FREE

Toddler Thursday

Buy 1 toddler ticket and get 1 adult ticket FREE

So, wait no more and make your Thursday’s & Friday’s more exciting and energetic with the special buy 1 kid ticket and get 1 adult ticket free offer and let your kids learn through most innovative role-plays.

Time: 10am Onwards

Book Now on: https://kidzaniaindia-tickets.com/delhincr/ticketing.aspx?utm_source=website&utm_medium=homepg&utm_campaign=book_now

Venue: KidZania Delhi Ncr, Entertainment City, Gate No. 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sec 38A, Noida

About KidZania India:

KidZania is a safe, unique, and interactive global indoor theme park that inspires, educates & empowers kids, helping them understand & manage their world better. KidZania was founded in Mexico City in 1997 by a young entrepreneur, Xavier Lopez, who dreamed of creating a place where kids could have fun while enjoying real-life experiences. The first edutainment centre was opened in 1999 in Mexico. As of today, KidZania is present in 24 cities across 19 countries. In India, KidZania is operational in Noida & Mumbai. http://delhincr.kidzania.com/en-in