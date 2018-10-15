Make your marketing campaign more effective with search engine advertising

Popularity of search engine for getting information on products and services before making a final buying decision has made it a go-to place for digital marketer. Search engine advertising is a powerful mode of online marketing that can boost your business revenue.

There are two parts of search engine marketing (SEM): search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine advertising (SEA). Now, let us look at the differences between these two modes. The objective of any marketer is to increase visibility of their business to the prospective clients and what could be a better place than in search engine result pages where millions of users are coming everyday to get information about product or services that you offer. There are two ways you can be visible to them. Through SEO you website can appear in the search result page and it is absolutely free. This can bring organic traffic to your website. In SEA, you can also display your website to the people looking for products and services that your business offers but you need to pay for it. Usually these are displayed in the search engine result pages in almost similar ways like organic results but it is labelled as advertisement.

Now the obvious question that comes to our mind is why one should go for paid search engine advertising when the same can be achieved through SEO. To answer this, let us clear one thing first. SEO is an activity that needs high level of skill and expertise. In order to appear in the first page of any leading search engine page, it needs consistent, focussed effort. SEO is not a one-time activity but needs to be done on a continuous basis to sustain the improved ranking. Most of the time businesses need to maintain an in-house SEO team in their organisation or outsource it to an SEO agency for carrying out these activities. Therefore, even if you don’t pay the search engines for SEO there is a cost involved for hiring an agency or maintaining your own team.

In case of SEA, you can work on keywords in the similar way as you do in SEO and decide on the list of keywords for which you want your advertisement to be shown. You need to register with an advertising network like Google Adwords and make your website visible to the users. The advertisements are shown prominently at the top and bottom of the search result page. If the user feels interested to know more about your website they can click the link and reach to your landing page. A landing page may be a relevant page of your website or a specially designed enquiry form where the user may leave the details for you to contact them.

The placement of the advertisement is decided by the search engine and also depends on quality score which is a combined score of the relevance with the keyword, call to action text, bounce rate and also the bid amount. Though bid amount is one of the factors in deciding the visibility and the placement in search engine advertising but only bid cannot guarantee the winning position unless other factors are taken care of.

Marketing campaigns can be made more effective through search engine advertising offered by leading search engine companies.