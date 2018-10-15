Global Teeth Whitening Kit Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017-2025

Teeth Whitening Kit Market: Introduction

Teeth whitening kit is a specially designed kit that include whitening gels, trays, strips, toothpaste, syringes, or mouthpieces that helps to whiten the teeth. These kits can be used in the supervision of a dental expert as well as at home. Teeth whitening kit market size is expected to witness a steep rise in the forecast years due to rising awareness towards dental health as well as the presence of global market players that are determined to design multi-specialty teeth whitening kits.

Teeth Whitening Kit Market: Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing a considerable expansion due to their faster effectivity than traditional teeth whitening methods such as the use of mouthwash, toothpaste and home-based methods. Escalating consciousness towards the role of bright and white teeth in appearance has been expected to drive the global market. Endorsement of medically approved kits like Brilliant HD – Deluxe Teeth Whitening Kit (developed by NuNutrients), by dental professionals, has also been anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising tobacco, tea, and coffee consumption that causes discoloration of teeth in individuals can also create opportunities for teeth whitening kit market to expand. According to Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), the number of smoking population is expected to increase from 1.1 billion to 1.6 billion in the next two decades. However, side-effects such as gum irritation and sensitivity of teeth, caused by using teeth whitening products (bleaching gel, pen, etc) present inside the kit can restrict the growth of teeth whitening kit market size.

Teeth Whitening Kit Market Share: By Product

At present, tray-based teeth whitening kits are gaining popularity in the market as most of the manufacturers are including pre-filled (whitening gel filled) trays in their kit. The modification made by companies like Rapid white and Diamond Whites, in traditional teeth whitening trays have made them more flexible, easy to use and more effective (as they are pre-filled with an appropriate amount of peroxide-based whitening agents). Teeth whitening strips being easiest to use and produce instant results, is also gaining momentum in the market.

Teeth Whitening Kit Market Share: By Distribution Channel

The growth of tmarket can also be contributed to the increase in the adaptation of whitening kits by distribution channels. Most of the pharmacy stores across the North American and European countries have started including a range of teeth whitening kits because of their rising demand by customers. Online stores like Amazon, eBay, Snapdeal and others are also selling various FDA approved teeth whitening kits that are escalating the growth of teeth whitening kit industry across the globe.

Teeth Whitening Kit Market Share: By Region

North America is expected to hold the major market share in the market because of the presence of a huge number of teeth whitening kit manufacturers in the region. The presence of companies like Active Wow, which has launched charcoal teeth whitening kit, is promoting the market across the region. Increase in population, who are conscious toward their oral health, coupled the with rise in spending power of consumers across these regions are also some of the major factors that are promoting the market growth in these regions.

Teeth Whitening Kit Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in teeth whitening kit market include Crest, Rapid White, Hey White Smile, Surident, Lustre Products, YLX Company, Denjoy, GLO Science, Pac-Dent Inc., Diamond Whites and BMS Dental. The introduction of LED Teeth whitening kits from companies like AuraGlow and LITERO is the latest addition in the teeth whitening kit market which promises to remove old teeth stains with its effective UV technology.

