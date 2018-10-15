Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Type (Standard/Non-Video and Video CDN), by Core Solution (Web Performance Optimization and Others), by Adjacent Service (Storage Services and Others), by Service Provider (Traditional CDN and Others), by Organization Size (SME and Large), by Vertical and by Geography

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market valued USD 6.51 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 127.06 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 34.6%.

This report offers evaluation of the market size and growth potential of the content delivery network Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market through different segments, such as types, core solutions, adjacent services, service provider, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. The research methodology used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market are Top-down and bottom-up.

Key factors such as increasing need for live and on-demand video delivery and loading are responsible for the growth of content delivery network market globally.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is segmented by

1. Type

2. Core Solution

3. Adjacent Service

4. Service Provider

5. Organization Size

6. Vertical

7. Geography

On the basis of Core Solution Media delivery core solution is anticipated to hold the largest market size

The customers assume to have perfect programing experience, and media supply solution comforts to deliver the satisfied and involve audience globally, without the need to build lavish infrastructure to match the difficulty of a different connected device. The development of the media delivery solution is mainly driven by the need for achieved and unmanaged content delivery in a reliable way.

Storage services is anticipated to have the huge Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market share during forecast period.

Storage services is anticipated to have the huge Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market share during forecast period driven by the popular of free data including server logs, media files, emails, and posts on social media platforms are using cloud-based storage services for loading data. These storage services deal cloud storage services to decrease expenses experienced by storage prices and maintenance.

North America is anticipated to hold maximum number of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market share during forecast period.

North America is anticipated to hold maximum number of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market share during forecast period driven by Speedy development in digitization trend and video contents is a main driver of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market solutions in North America. The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market growth in emerging regions can be attributed to technology enhancements.