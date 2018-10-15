Food Packaging Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2024

The global Food Packaging Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the food packaging market include Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corporation, Anchor Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Smith PLC., and Georgia Pacific Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand and consumption of easy-to-eat and packaged food products is driving the market growth. Growing population, rising count of working women, rising trend of fast-paced life, growing disposable income are prime factors contributing significantly to market growth. Additionally, raising awareness among the population regarding food safety is again pushing the market uphill. Growing organized and unorganized retail is also impacting the market growth positively.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of food packaging.

Market Segmentation

The broad food packaging market has been sub-grouped into type, material, and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Rigid

• Semi-Rigid

• Flexible

By Material

• Paper And Paper-Based Material

• Plastics

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

By Application

• Bakery And Confectionary

• Dairy Products

• Fruits And Vegetables

• Meat, Poultry And Seafood

• Sauces And Dressings

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for food packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

