Carbon Fiber Tape Market Research Report Status, Growth, Scope and Forecast -2023|Growth by Top Key Players: 3M, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, SABIC, Teijin and Mitsubishi Rayon

The global Carbon Fibre Tape Market was worth USD 1.05 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.85 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.77% during the forecast period. The worldwide carbon fibre tape market is foreseen to develop at a considerable rate with the expanding use in air ship parts inferable from its unrivalled properties, for example, high strength, stiffness, and abrasion. Additionally, rising interest for the product in the production of aircraft structures including wing spars, wing competes, and access panels are anticipated to boost the market development over the estimate time frame.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are 3M, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, SABIC, Teijin and Mitsubishi Rayon. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Form Type Outlook:

The two types of carbon fibre tape are dry tape and prepreg tape. Prepreg tape is pre-impregnated with resin particularly epoxy tar to upgrade its physical and mechanical properties. Dry tape can be glue upheld or with no cement. Dry tape measures one seventh as much concerning steel for given quality. This tape is broadly used as a part of the aviation and brandishing merchandise industry which holds a huge share of the overall industry in the carbon fibre tape market.

Resin Type Outlook:

Epoxy resin based carbon fibre prepreg tape is the dominating type of carbon fibre prepreg tape used crosswise over different businesses, for example, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and automotive. The epoxy resin based carbon fibre prepreg tape gives astounding electrical, mechanical, and high heat protection properties. They have enhanced mechanical, physical, and adhesion properties and low shrinkage in comparison to others.

End User Outlook:

Carbon fibre tape is extensively used as a part of aircraft structures and components because of its prevalent properties, for example, high abrasion, high strength, and high stiffness. It likewise has strength to-weight ability in comparison with other conventional aviation materials. Expanding interest for carbon fibre tapes in the creation of essential and optional structures of aircraft, for example, access panels, wing spars, fuselage skin, wing skins, conduit, and flooring is boosting the carbon fibre tape market.

