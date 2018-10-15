A Soiree Filled With Glamour And Beauty.

Delhi recently saw a high voltage event, that was draped in glamour and aesthetics where the forthcoming pageant Global Diva of India was announced as well as a greet and meet soiree was held at Salon HNSP, Ace beauty and makeovers expert Mallika Gambhir hosted the evening.

The event had all the makings of a successful launchpad for the upcoming beauties of the megalopolis which should inspire the modelling fraternity. As the event took place at HNSP and Persona salon the guests tried out myriad salon services offered by number of experts displaying wide range of beauty aspects. Soiree followed several aspects of aesthetics as makeovers were discussed and deliberated upon and avenues of innovation and experimentation were unleashed.Occasion marked launch of grooming and makeovers fiesta for participating contestants and celebration of beauty and fashion finesse. Event unfolded collage of trend setting looks and style makeovers by ace makeover expert Mallika Gambhir.

Whos who of society joined in the meet and greet evening that was filled with glamour over clink of glasses with rivulet of champagne as they digged into smorgasbord of delectable. Occasion was graced by likes of Faizal Khan, Krishna Verma, Sraboni Chatterjee, Dushyant Kathuria, Nidhi Bakshi, Sanjana and krishna Verma, Kushal Kundra and Naveen Chauhan, Preeti Puja, Anjali and Sneha.