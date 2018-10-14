SHRM India Annual Conference & Exposition 2018 concludes successfully

The SHRM India Annual Conference & Exposition 2018, the biggest platform for the HR fraternity in the sub-continent, concluded today. During the two day event, eminent HR practitioners and top thought leaders from around the globe shared insights on what it takes to thrive in today’s disruptive workplace scenario. The event also provided an ideal platform for networking among industry peers and colleagues.

Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India and Coretha M. Rushing Board Chair, SHRM had the honor of inaugurating the conference and welcoming all the delegates and speakers to the two day conference

In the opening keynote address on day one, “The 8 steps to high performance: how to thrive, Marc Effron, president, Talent Strategy group, shared scientific proof and practical guidance on being a high performer. In his interactive session that also includes a quick self-assessment and peer feedback session, Effron shared the 8 steps to high performance from his new Harvard book. From the mindset associated with high performers to the good and bad news about high performance, the Fixed 50 and Flexible 50 and how to create a personalized action plan are some of the key highlights of the keynote address.

Day one saw a series of concurrent sessions which delved deep into aspects of the theme such as,

• AI In HR: Augmenting Performance and Productivity

• Skilling To Learn: Adaptive. Entrepreneurial. Innovative Workforces

• IoT for Workforce Effectiveness

• Future Proof Your Organization In The Digital Age: What Skills And Tools Will Be Needed?

• Neuroscience of Leadership

• Thriving in a Disrupted Future, A Transformation Journey (The Tata Motors Case Study) and many more..

In the closing session for the day, Ambassador Pavan Varma Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Shoma Chaudhury Award-winning Indian Journalist, Editor, and Political Commentator offers incisive insights into Hinduism and the Great Indian Middle Class!

Day one concluded on a glamorous note with the HR Excellence Awards ceremony followed by a Gala Evening. The awards handed out in eight different categories which recognized organizations for their pioneering and innovative people management practices that impact not just organizations but also business, society and the profession as a whole.

Speaking about the conference, Ms. Achal Khanna CEO, SHRM and Business Head – APAP & MENA said, “This is the 7th straight year that SHRM India delivered the region’s biggest and most coveted HR networking and learning platform where global thought leaders and top industry leaders shared key insights and best practices concerning the business. This event and the platform it provides is indispensable in today’s workplace scenario where change is the name of the game and the old metrics & scales used to measure performance or satisfaction levels are fast becoming obsolete. SHRM as the world’s largest HR focused organisation will continue to provide platforms where knowledge and tools for the betterment of the profession can be shared”.

On day two, Sonam Wangchuk Innovator, Education Reformist and Founder – SECMOL delivered the keynote address on Thriving with Innovation. Sonam is famous for his work in education reform for more than 27 years and has been widely recognized with several awards and titles. Mr. Sonam in his address highlighted how taking innovation to the grassroots level can be of immense help in making workplaces and the community in general a more sustainable place.

Other agendas for the day two included an eclectic mix of concurrent sessions, mega sessions, portal launch, and a debate on the much hyped continuous performance management. The day saw some serious discussions and special talks by leaders from top corporates on gearing up for change, getting ready for the digital transformation and unlocking human potential for the digital age.

‘Noble House’, a platform based on technology that allows the open talent and corporate stakeholders to Connect, Consult and Create was launched during the day. This platform will cater to the trend of more and more professionals looking at jobs that give freedom, flexibility and work-life balance by offering HR solutions and domain expertise to provide best-fit independent HR resources.

The second amnd conclusing day ended on a high note with Kapil Sibal, Senior Advocate & Former Union Minister in conversation with Shoma Chaudhury Award-winning Indian Journalist, Editor, & Political Commentator analyses India’s high-octane political and legal landscape and his take on how things will play out in the near future.