ASTPP Representatives Shared Their Before GITEX Emotions

ASTPP is the most popular Open Source VoIP Billing Solution. It is available for free to use. It is maintained by an Indian IT Company. This IT company aka official ASTPP maintainers have reserved a stand at one of the most renowned international trade shows, namely, GITEX Technology Week 2018.

The GITEX is starting today on 14th October and it will last for 5 days. This popular expo is expecting 100,000 visitors and having more than 4000 exhibitors. The ASTPP Community representatives are one of the exhibitors and are ready to showcase this powerful open source billing solution from B1 -20, Hall 01, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

The community leader Mr. Samir Doshi shared his emotions at the pre GITEX press meet, “ASTPP is one of the leading open source solutions. It has reached more than 50 countries and hundreds of businesses are using this VoIP billing solution and its paid modules in order to run their VoIP business efficiently. Every month, there are 250+ new downloads and this number definitely proves its popularity. We are extremely excited about exhibiting such a powerful and renowned open source billing solution at such a big platform. We are all set and ready to amaze GITEX delegates with interesting facts and amazing benefits of the ASTPP.

As per the shared details, the community members are seeking to increase the popularity of this open source billing solution. Moreover, they would like to educate their booth visitors about some not so obvious features and benefits of this smart telephony platform.

Mr. Arpit Modi, another community leader is present at GITEX and he shared his views with media, “ASTPP is renowned as a VoIP Billing Solution. However, the fact is it has many more features than just billing. For example, it has call routing, call rating, softswitch and many other features. It is a perfect Smart Telephony Platform, and we would like to share these and many other facts about it which are not known to many.”

This is an open source solution and free to use. However, there are some interesting modules, which make it even more powerful in certain cases. For example, its Fax server module can be used to add Fax over IP services in the business model. The community representatives will share details of all paid services which are listed below during the GITEX Technology Week, which is starting today:

• Setup and configuration

• Custom module development and integration

• Expert Training

• Support

• Paid Add-ons

o Live Monitoring

o White label PC Dialer

o White label Mobile SIP Dialer

o AP Faxer

o WHMCS Integration

o TrueCNAM

As per the shared details, the booth and representatives are ready to attend the visitors at GITEX and will start exhibiting as soon as the trade show is open for the visitors. They are expecting to meet other community members as well as ready to answer real-time questions of the booth visitors who are also existing ASTPP visitors.

To know more about this open source VoIP Billing Solution, visit https://www.astppbilling.org/