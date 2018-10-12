SAGWELL’s First Show at Marmomac 2018

With “making diamond tools better” as the theme, SAGWELL has had its first show at Marmomac 2018 during September 26 – 29. It is a pleasant experience to share our superfine iron powder / superfine copper powder / superfine pre-alloyed powder to all visitors. Visitors show great interests to our superfine metal powders, and some of our pre-alloyed powder products, such as KIND4-1234, SCF-07, SFN-06 etc. have earned customers’ affection with their outstanding features.

Making Diamond Tools Better:

Sagwell powder’s sintering organization is similar to cobalt powder’s, the matrix is evenly sintered, fine and compact. With strong coated degree and holding force, it is suitable for middle and high grade tools.

1. Made bychemical method

2. Micro-nano structure: Enhance holding force to diamonds / Increase lifespan and sharpness of tools

3. Microstructure similar to that of sintered cobalt and nickel powders: Substitution of Co powder, Ni powder, Carbonyl iron powder

About Marmomac:

Marmomac is the leading global event for the natural stone industry and represents the entire supply chain.

About SAGWELL:

SAGWELL has more than 20 years experience in micro & nano metal powder materials. By developing its own proprietary know-how and pioneering in novel chemical technologies to make micron scale metal powders, SAGWELL has achieved a leading position in the market, providing a full range of products appreciated throughout the world.

For more please visit https://www.sagwellusa.com

Feel free to contact us for detailed information:

Sagwell USA Inc

Add: 2325 Palos Verdes Dr. West #201,

Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274.

Email: export@sagwell.com

Tel: (424)327-2642