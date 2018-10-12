Linear Motion System Market Global Development Industry Trends and Future Outlook to 2023

Market Research Future published a Cooked research report on “Global Linear Motion System Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023

The global linear motion system market is anticipated to touch USD 8.76 billion by 2023, as per an insightful report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is expected to expand at a 7.8% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). Linear motion systems (LMS) are devices used in controlling the movement of components in two directions. These devices are available in ready-to-install kits to be assembled and run on a large scale.

Rapid rate of industrialization across various sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, etc. is expected to bolster demand for LMS over the forecast period. High demand for accurate motion control systems is one of the biggest factors driving market growth. In addition, the superior performance of LMS in contaminated environments is ensured to guarantee a steady demand. Continuous maintenance required in linear motion systems remains the only market deterrent.

Major Key Players

Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.,

Rollon S.p.A.,

SKF AB,

Lintech,

Schneeberger AG,

Thomson Industries, Inc.,

Bosch Rexroth AG,

Bishop-Wisecarver,

Hepco Motion,

Schneider Electric Motion USA

are noteworthy players in the linear motion system market. Players in the market are focusing on strengthening their supply chain by acquiring oilfields and expanding their product offerings to cater to demands from various industrial sectors.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the linear motion system market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are outlined in the report.

Segmentation:

The global Linear Motion System Market can be segmented based on type and application.

Type-wise segmentation includes single-axis linear motion system and multi-axis linear motion system. Multi-axis linear motion system is leading the market and expects to grow at a rapid CAGR of 8.5% to reach a staggering USD 5.70 billion mark during the prognosis period. Compared to single-axis, multi-axis is cost effective and can perform in diverse industrial platforms.

Application-based segmentation comprises packaging, machine tools, palletizing, robotics, material handling equipment and others. Machine tools dominate the market and are expected to do so during the assessment period with the fastest CAGR of 7.7%. The segment stands out owing to its requirement of high accuracy control. LMS also betters the efficiency of machine tools by implementing innovations and solutions. In doing so, LMS has become the favorite of the machine tools segment.

Industry Trends:

Minimal errors and accurate positioning of equipment have made LMS a market rage in the healthcare sector. Its easy maintenance has been accepted widely across verticals. Features accounting for its high demand are hygiene standards, high performance, and durability of devices.

The market leaders are trying to customize it according to the needs of the industry. Thomson Industries, Inc., has recently introduced T-Cas Linear Race Shafting that provides various benefits to automation manufacturers and can be considered exemplary.

LMS is currently penetrating other markets such as wastewater management, shale gas exploration, and aerospace & defense. An exponential rise in the use of LMS can be seen in these sectors.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise the global LMS market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

APAC dominates the market and generates the maximum market revenue. China leads the region by making USD 807.4 million in 2017 and is projected to grow with an impressive 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Japan and India follow the line. The presence of major sectors has boosted the semiconductor demand in the region owing to which the market is witnessing such growth.

North America has a strong base of technologically developed industries. The U.S. was accounted for the largest market share in 2017 fetching revenue of USD 829.5 million and likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Report Overview

This report allows the user to gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing events and trends in the market for linear motion system. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts were able to make highly accurate projections in the report. MRFR’s report includes a thorough segmental analysis of the global linear motion system market segmented on the basis of type, application, and region with astute insights. This report has been prepared to assist industry participants in making informed decisions on growth strategies and operation management. Users will also come across drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints which are likely to influence the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) uses a combination of primary and secondary research to compile market reports. Primary data is accumulated from interviewing industry stalwarts and secondary research is collated by studying white papers and annual reports of leading players. Our analysts use top-down and bottom-up approaches to validate the findings of the report. The report comprises news, current trends, and future prospects related to the market, all of which can provide a thorough understanding of the market to clients. Industry leaders can make accurate business decisions based on our insights.

Intended Audience

Research/Consultancy Firms

System Integrators

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Players

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Government Organizations

