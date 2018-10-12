Forecast and Analysis on Remote Weapon Station Market by Infinium Global Research

Our latest research report entitled Remote Weapon Station Market (by technology (CIWS, remote controlled gun systems), platform (land, airborne, naval), component (human interface machines, weapons, armaments, sensors), weapon type (lethal weapon, non-lethal weapon)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Remote Weapon Station. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Remote Weapon Station cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Remote Weapon Station growth factors.

The forecast Remote Weapon Station Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Remote Weapon Station on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global remote weapon station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Remote weapon station is also popularly known as Remote weapon system (RWS). It is remotely operated weaponized system often equipped with surveillance system and fire control system for light medium caliber weapons. These weapons systems can be installed on ground combat vehicles, air based combat platforms or sea based combat platforms. This equipment’s are mounted on modern military vehicles or may also be retrofitted onto existing vehicles and can also be integrated with grenade launcher. The interface and operating software permit the weapon system to be changed within minutes. The armaments such as machines guns to grenade launcher are automatically detected and the weapon station adapt its ballistic accordingly. The weapon station consists of a sophisticated weapon tower featuring electro-optical sights and allows the system to be operated from inside the vehicle with high degree of precision to protect the gunner from being exposed.

The key factor contributing to the growth of the remote weapon station market is increasing deployment of remote weapon stations on combat vehicles. This remote weapon station provides many benefits such as it provides fast and accurate aim and fire capabilities with high precision, also it can be integrated with existing technologies and infrastructure, seamless & convenient human machine interface and provides minimal risk to operator. In addition, rising number of cross border conflicts and terrorist activities are fueling the remote weapon station market. Also, on-ongoing military modernization program is augmenting the growth of the market. However, mobility, maintenance, potential faults, reloading are some of the few examples of the downsides of having a remote weapon station (RWS), these downsides can act as restraint for the growth of the market. Improvement in accuracy, range of the weapons and safety of the gunner, development of Spot and Shoot weapons and increase in military budgets are some of the factors that can create lucrative opportunities for the remote weapon station market in upcoming years.

Among the Geographies, North America is the leading region in remote weapon station market, followed by Europe. U.S accounts for the major market share in the North America region owing to highest defense expenditures. The U.S spends around 3.3% of its GDP on defense expenditures. According to a trusted source, In 2015 US defense spending outstripped that of China, Russia, UK, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia and India combined. U.S is expected to remain dominant in remote station weapon market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2024. In 2017, U.S president Trump had announced plans to increase the U.S defense budget in 2018 by $ 54 billion dollar in order to rebuild the depleted military of the U.S. Countries like Russia, U.K and France are leading countries contributing to the growth of the Europe remote weapon station market. Furthermore, Countries like Saudi Arabia, India and some South American countries are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the remote weapon station market in upcoming years on account of increase in defense budget and initiatives taken by government to modernize the military.

The report on global remote weapon station market covers segments such as, technology, platform, component, weapon type and mobility. On the basis of technology the global remote weapon station market is categorized into CIWS and remote controlled gun systems. On the basis of platform the global remote weapon station market is categorized into land, airborne and naval. On the basis of component the global remote weapon station market is categorized into human interface machines, weapons & armaments and sensors. On the basis of weapon type the global remote weapon station market is categorized into lethal weapon and non-lethal weapon. On the basis of mobility the global remote weapon station market is categorized into moving and stationary.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global remote weapon station market such as, Raytheon Company, Elbit Systems, Kongsberg Gruppen, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Aselsan A.S, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems Plc and Saab AB.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global remote weapon station market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of remote weapon station market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the remote weapon station market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the remote weapon station market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

