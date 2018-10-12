Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size to reach $3.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Computer aided Manufacturing 2D Software Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Machine Tool Industry market dominated the Global Computer aided Manufacturing Software Market by Application in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Automobile & Train Industry market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Aerospace & Defense Industry market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.8% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/computer-aided-manufacturing-software-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG (SIEMENS PLM Software, Inc.), Bricsys NV, CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Dassault Systèmes, Schott Systeme GmbH, PTC, Inc., CNC Software, Inc. (Mastercam), ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. and 3D Systems (Cimatron Group).

Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size Segmentation

By Design Type

2D

3D

By Application

Machine Tool Industry

Automobile & Train Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Autodesk Inc.

Siemens AG (SIEMENS PLM Software, Inc.)

Bricsys NV

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Schott Systeme GmbH

PTC, Inc.

CNC Software, Inc. (Mastercam)

ZWCAD SOFTWARE CO., LTD.

3D Systems (Cimatron Group)

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market