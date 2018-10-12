Cell Based Assay Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Cell based assays are majorly used by biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations government institutions, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Cell-Based Assay Market was worth USD 12.98 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.2%, to reach USD 22.07 billion by 2023.

Cell based assay is a technique of examining living cell on the basis of diverse parameters. Cell based assays are used to determine virtually functions of cellular or biochemical processes. In cell based assays, functional cells are used as analytical tools in research for novel drugs. Cell based assays ease research in the area of immunology, stem cells, cancer and others.

Growing research activities in drug discovery, technological development, increase in demand for biological drugs, government spending, increasing need for toxicity screening in drugs are likely to drive the market for cell based assays. Additionally, important advantages of cell based assay, innovation in technologically advanced products and need to decrease costs associated with drug discovery are anticipated to drive the market for cell based assays. However, short of skilled professionals, severe intellectual property rights and high cost of instruments are some of the factors restraining the growth for global cell based assays market.

The global cell based assay market is segmented on the basis of type of product into Cell Lines, Assay Ready Kits, Cell Culture Kits, Reagents & Consumables and Ligands & Inhibitors. Cell Lines segment is further divided into Primary Cell Lines, Stem Cell Lines and Immortalized Cell Lines. On the basis of technology, market is segregated into Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High Content Screening and High Throughput Screening. Based on application market is bifurcated among Drug Discovery and ADME Research. By End User type, segmentation is among Academia, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and CRO.

Based on geography the market is analyzed under various regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, has the biggest market for cell-based assays due to rising drug-related research & development activities, increase in adoption of cell-based assay platforms and huge number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the cell-based assays market in next few years.

The top leaders in cell-based assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Cell Signalling Technology Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Cisbio Bioassays, DiscoveRx, Ametek Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, GE Healthcare and Promega Corporation.

