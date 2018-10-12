Carbon Fiber Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 10.83% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon Co, Excel Trust, Toray Industries

The Carbon Fiber Market was worth USD 2.09 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.26 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83% during the forecast period. Expanding demand for this product from aerospace and automotive businesses is probably going to drive the product request. Expanding automotive demand combined with rising requirement for lightweight vehicles is foreseen to fuel the request over the figure time frame. Requirement for fuel-effective vehicles alongside government controls with respect to automotive contamination are expected to play a significant part amid the conjecture time frame.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon Co, Excel Trust, Toray Industries, SGL Carbon India Pvt ltd and BASF. Major industry members have reconciliation all through the esteem chain. The organizations have cantered their operations to create the raw materials and furthermore make the product, to reduce the product cost.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Wind turbines section is anticipated to be the quickest developing application fragment, with a tremendous CAGR amid the gauge time frame. Expanding requirement for energy effective and light weight wind turbines is foreseen to drive product demand for wind turbines application fragment. The aviation & defense fragment held the biggest share owing to its developing prerequisite for lightweight materials. The quickly developing aviation industry is additionally anticipated that would grow the application base noticeable all around transport division.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is anticipated to develop tremendously. The region is set apart by a huge centralization of the principle aircraft creators, for example, Airbus and fundamental defence instruments producers in the region. Automobile giants in North America, accentuate on assembling superior autos with lessened weight, additionally driving the market in the area. Europe is anticipated to be the biggest and additionally quickest developing business sector in the following years.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Rising demand from aerospace and automotive industry

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

