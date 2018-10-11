Updated List of the Top 20 Learning Management Systems Published

Some six months after publishing a list of the top 20 learning management systems (LMSs), the network-based media and publishing company, eLearning Industry, has updated the list to take account of market and technological developments.

This has meant producing two lists of LMSs – covering Cloud-based LMSs and Open-Source LMSs.

Now heading the list of Cloud-based LMSs are:

• Docebo

• Adobe Captivate Prime

• Litmos LMS

• iSpring Learn

• Talent LMS

The top Open-Source LMSs are said to be:

• Moodle

• Chamilo

• Totara Learn

• Canvas

• Open edX

In all, eLearning Industry’s user research has resulted in 20 LMSs being named as the learning technology industry’s current ‘top LMSs’.

Illustrating the LMS sector’s volatility – notably in the light of recent software advances – only eight of these names featured in the previous list. They are, in alphabetical order, Docebo, iSpring Learn, Litmos, Looop, Moodle, Open edX, Talent LMS and Totara Learn.

New entries on the list are – alphabetically – (Cloud-based LMSs) 360 Learning LMS, Absorb LMS, Administrate LMS, Adobe Captive Prime, Gnosis Connect, Kallidus Learn, Knowledge Anywhere LMS, Skyprep LMS, The Academy LMS, Thought Industries, and (Open-Source LMSs) Canvas and Chamilo.

These placings result from analysing the LMS reviews submitted to eLearning Industry in its capacity as the world’s largest online community of e-learning professionals.

Christopher Pappas, owner and founder of eLearning Industry, commented, “Each of the user reviews has been verified – to make sure it’s a genuine review by a genuine user of that particular LMS.

“In addition to publishing the ‘league table’ of the top 20 LMSs, the eLearning Industry site makes these reviews available to readers – so that they can check our reasoning for themselves. We believe that this makes the whole process as transparent as possible.”

According to research specialists, MarketsandMarkets, the LMS market is expected to be worth over $15.72bn in 2021, with the majority of this revenue being generated in North America.

“The continuing development of the LMS is a key factor in revolutionising the way businesses regard knowledge and skill acquisition,” Christopher Pappas continued. “Yet, there are so many LMSs on the market – over 1,000 at the last count – each offering, or claiming to offer, a significantly different set of product features.

“Consequently, the task of finding the right one can prove to be difficult. The eLearning Industry list identifies the best solutions the LMS market has to offer, according to our site’s many readers. Their helpful analysis of LMSs in practical situations can help others address their needs – and the needs of their organisation’s learners.”

This updated LMS list also points to other, specialist advice and guidance on LMSs by eLearning Industry. This includes lists of the top Extended Enterprise LMSs, Customer Training LMSs, LMSs offering an LMS Demo, and LMSs offering free trials

“Those looking for the most appropriate LMS should check out our new Free eBook, ‘Successful Learning Management System Implementation’ to discover contributions from the top LMS experts,” Christopher concluded.

The list of the current Top 20 LMSs is available via eLearning Industry’s website.