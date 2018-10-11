Things you must know about: TENS

Have you ever thought that we are talking so much about TENS, but how do we really use it? How does it really work?

In order to use a TENS unit, you must place the sticky electrodes on the skin around a painful area, such as on the small of your back and see for the next step. After then, when the TENS unit is turned on it delivers a small current through the electrodes to the skin and tissues just beneath it, you’ll feel something here.

And that something might be: You will feel a bit of pins-and-needles tingling at the usual settings.

How TENS really work?

TENS work by sending the electronic stimulating pulses across the surface of the skin and along the nerve strands. Thereafter, these stimulating pulses help prevent the pain signals from reaching the brain and controls it nicely.

TENS also work on two main theories:

One of most popular theories is called The Gate Control Theory.

As the theory says: The gate-control; it controls the gate of the body. The theory suggests that there’s a neural mechanism in spinal cord that acts as a kind of gate, shutting down or opening up the flow of signals from the periphery to the brain. Whether the gate is open, closed or partially closed depends on what sort of signal it receives from the brain to change the perception of pain in the user’s body. Hence, these frequencies interfere with the transmission of pain messages at the so spinal cord level, and help block their transmission to the brain.

Another theory is called The Endorphin Release

This theory says: The electrical impulses stimulate the production of endorphins and encephalin in the body. The presence of the natural morphine-like substances blocks the pain messages from reaching the brain, and in a similar fashion to conventional drug therapy, but without the danger of dependence of other side effects.

