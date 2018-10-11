Smart Glass and Window Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Rising concerns pertaining to energy efficiency among construction companies, building managers, and owners have been fuelling demand for smart glass and window. With leading players exploring applications beyond conventional sectors, Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts, the global smart glass and window market to surge at a 14.7% CAGR from 2015 to 2021.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-glass-window-market.html

Besides their rising installation across green buildings, demand for smart glass and windows is also expected increase in the automotive, marine, power generation, and construction sectors. Currently, the market has a stronger footprint in developed regions. However, during the course of the forecast period and as a consequence of robust infrastructural development, deployment of smart glass and windows is likely to be widespread across emerging economies.

The global smart glass and window market stood at US$2.25 bn in 2014, says TMR. The market is expected to reach US$6.07 bn by the end of 2021.

Industries such as marine, construction, automotive, and aircraft presently exhibit the highest demand for smart glass and windows. Of these, the automotive segment emerged dominant in the market, accounting for a share of 46.6% in 2014.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7604

Demand for vehicles offering improved fuel-efficiency will increase exponentially in the forthcoming years. Vehicle manufacturers are therefore exploring the latest technologies to render cars more fuel-efficient. TMR expects the advent of smart glass and window to considerably aid the objectives of auto-manufacturers. Several leading car manufacturers have already incorporated the technology in side view and rear view mirrors. This will bode well for smart glass and window sales.

Construction in the same year emerged as the second-largest application segment in the global smart glass and window market. It held over 43.6% of the market in 2014. The rising need of efficient energy consumption in commercial, corporate, as well as residential buildings will boost installation of smart glasses and windows across the construction sector.