Pioneers in Green Building Products

Alco Exotic Green Building Products, one of the largest suppliers of green flooring solutions in South Africa, specialises in high-quality flooring products, ranging from bamboo, oak to flooring accessories. For superior warehousing standards, alongside an attention to details, the company has earned an excellent reputation, importing premium quality materials to clients belonging to various industries. All materials have been carefully sourced from authorised sources to match all requirements of clients. Also, the company collaborates with specialist installers, retailers and applicators, ensuring the products in question deliver optimum performance as per the specifications. The company’s strict adherence to the SADC standard, coupled with the procurement of premium quality products from accredited sources, has successfully placed it among the leading green building service providers.

Bamboo Flooring:

The bamboo flooring solutions are recommended for their elegance and sophistication. The flooring materials come with pre-finished boards and a European Patented locking system. Since each sample is made from natural wood, no two boards are the same.

Engineered Oak Flooring:

Alco Exotic Green Building Products is also renowned for its oak flooring solution, which comes in a multi-layer parquet and combines exquisite designs with advantageous features. The easy to install boards are manufactured with natural wood to offer an exorbitant finish. Built with natural wood, the parquet boards boast of their uniqueness and no two boards are the same. The floorboards are manufactured with an Aqua Sealing Complete system to offer a hygienic alternative to the homeowners.

Oak Panels:

The company also specialises in oak panels. Only prefinished veneered panels are sourced from distinguished sources to create distinctive interiors. All Shinnoki wood panels are ready-to-use and offer a cost-effective alternative to users.

Supertrims:

Besides offering green building solutions, the company is popular for its flooring accessories. The product catalogue also includes Supertrims, constituting of elegantly designed aluminium trims.

About Alco Exotic Building Products:

Alco Exotic Building Products is South Africa’s leading supplier of green building solutions. Founded to provide an alternative flooring option to the environment conscious consumers, the company specialises in bamboo flooring, oak panels, engineered oak flooring and supertrims. All the products are carefully sourced from accredited providers and are recognised for their exquisite workmanship. Since the floorboards are manufactured with natural wood, the products have a natural appeal and match well with any type of decor.

Contact:

130 Democracy Way, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 21 551 1399