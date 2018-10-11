Immunoassays Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast up to 2024

Axiom MRC Added an, “Immunoassays Market Report, By Technology, Product & Services, Application, End User and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Immunoassay is a biochemical test which measures the presence or absorption of a macromolecule in a solution with the help of antibody or an antigen.

Immunoassays Market Analysis:

The molecule detected by the immunoassay is often discussed to as an “analyte”. Immunoassays come in many different formats and variations. They may be run in multiple steps with reagents being added and washed away or separated at different points in the assay.

The worldwide immunoassay market is relied upon to witness a lucrative development amid the forecast period attributable to rising demand of these tests, rising maturing populace is impacting the development in the therapeutic device market, increasing development of novel assays in different immune system sicknesses, for example, oncology and cardiology, and expanding application in diagnosing drug checking tests, toxicology testing, irresistible ailments and discovery of disease biomarkers are likewise anticipated that would additionally fuel the development of immunoassay market in the following years.

Immunoassays Market Segmentation:

Immunoassays by Technology:

Based on technology, this market is divided into enzyme immunoassay, fluorescence immunoassay, chemiluminescence immunoassay, radioimmunoassay, nephelometric immunoassay and others.

Immunoassays Market by Product & Services:

On the basis of products and services, the immunoassay market is categorized into reagents & kits, analysers and software services.

Immunoassays Market Application and End User:

The global immunoassay market based on application is classified into infectious disease, endocrinology, cardiology, oncology and hematology whereas, by end users, this market is further segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, blood banks, academic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and others.

Immunoassays Market by Geography:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Immunoassays Market Key Players:

The major key players involved in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, BioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Beckton, Dickinson & Co., Hologing Inc., Luminex Corp., Meridian Life Science Inc., Qiagen etc.

