Pet Food Market, Size & Trends – Industry Report, 2017 – 2024

The Pet Food Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. The report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of pet food.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the pet food market includes Big Heart Pet Brands, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Lupus Alimentos Ltd., Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Procter and Gamble, Total Alimentos SA and Unicharm Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growth of pet population, increasing pet ownership, growing trends of pet humanization and rising demand for pet care from developed and emerging markets is driving the market growth. Rising expenditure on pet health and food is further fueling the market growth. Also, the increase in the count of nuclear families is another factor contributing significantly to pet ownership. This, in turn, is boosting the pet food market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of pet food.

Market Segmentation

The broad pet food market has been sub-grouped into type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Dry

• Wet

• Treat And Snacks

By Application

• Dog

• Cat

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for pet food in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

