Global High BP/Hypertension Drugs and Device Market Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing incidence of high BP/ hypertension is expanding the growth of high BP/hypertension drugs and device market”

According to the OMR analysis, the global high BP/hypertension drug and device market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global high BP/hypertension drug and device market is showing a significant growth due to increasing incidence of high BP/hypertension. Heart attacks are among the leading cause of death, according to WHO, about 75 million Americans adults have high blood pressure. It is estimated about 54% of American people with high blood pressure are under control. Due to heart disease about 630,000 people in the US die every year. The global high blood pressure/hypertension drug and device market is segmented on the basis of drugs and end-users. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Full report of global high BP/Hypertension drug and devices market is available at: Global High BP/Hypertension Drugs and Device Market

Furthermore, the technological advancement in hypertension includes mobile-based BP monitoring systems is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The demand for BP monitors is rising due to growing geriatric population and increasing risk of high blood pressure among population due to rising incidences of obesity & life style related health issues. There are various digital devices in the market which are designed to measure patient’s blood pressure. The pulmonary hypertension can be treated through various type of drugs which includes oral, inhaled, intervenors, medical therapies and on the basis of severity of Ph, heart or lung transplant is also option. The drugs for pulmonary hypertension include ambrisentan, bosentan, iloprost, epoprostenol.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period 2018-2023. North America dominates the market due to higher level of awareness pertaining to blood pressure monitoring products, increasing demand for hypertension drugs and devices, and growing disease population due to changing lifestyle are contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to technological advancement in blood pressure monitoring devices, increasing investments by manufacturers, and rising incidences of hypertension.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global Hypertension drugs monitoring Device Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Hypertension drugs monitoring Device Market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Hypertension drugs monitoring Device Market

For related reports please visit: Madical Devices