Emulsion Polymer Market, Size & Trends – Industry Report, 2017 – 2024

The Emulsion Polymer Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of emulsion polymer.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the emulsion polymer market include Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, Celanese, DIC Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Omnova Solution, Styron, Synthomer, and Wacker Chemie. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Expansion of paints and coating industry on the global basis along with the rapid growth in paper and paperboards industry is the prime factor fueling the market growth. Strict governmental norms regarding environmental protection are again boosting the market growth. Further, rising awareness regarding bio-based emulsion polymer among end-user along with the rising usage of waterborne acrylic dispersion for anticorrosive coatings is expected to new opportunity growth to the market. On the other hand, the high price of the raw material is likely to curb the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of emulsion polymer.

Market Segmentation

The broad emulsion polymer market has been sub-grouped into type, application and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Vinyl Acetate Polymers

• Styrene- Butadiene Latex

• Acrylics

• Others

By Application

• Adhesives

• Paper & Paperboard Coatings

• Paintings & Coatings

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for emulsion polymer in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

