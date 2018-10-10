Costume Jewelry Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Our latest research report entitled Costume Jewelry Market (by Product type (necklaces & chains, earrings, rings, cufflinks & studs, bracelets and others (brooches, pendants, anklets, pins)), by gender (male and female) and by mode of sale (retail and online)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Costume Jewelry. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Costume Jewelry cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Costume Jewelry growth factors.

The forecast Costume Jewelry Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Costume Jewelry on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global costume jewelry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Costume jewelry (also called as trinkets, fashion jewelry, junk jewelry, fake jewelry, or fallalery) is jewelry manufactured as ornamentation to complement a particular fashionable costume or garment as opposed to “real” (fine) jewelry, which may be regarded primarily as collectibles, keepsakes, or investments. The raw material used for these jewelleries include base metals, glass, plastic, synthetic stones, semi-precious stones, beads, ivory, lac, leather, terracotta, pearl and metals such as silver, aluminum and brass.

Global costume jewelry market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of market for medium and long term. Factors such as low-maintenance cost, growing fashion consciousness of customers, rising prices of gold & diamond jewelry, affordability of costume jewelries, increasing prices for gold and other precious gems and pearls, internationalization of brands and increasing demand of costume matching jewelry for fashion, and safest to carry anywhere, compared to real ornaments or jewelry due to fear of loss, burglary etc are driving the market of costume jewelry market. Some of the key challenges for the costume jewelry industry include rising raw material cost, fad and fashion sensitive market of costume jewelry, unorganized supply chain of the raw materials in costume jewelry industry act as major restraint factors.

On the basis of region, the costume based market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market of costume jewelry, owing to rising prices of precious metal jewelries such as gold, silver and diamond, resulting in higher adoption of costume and imitation jewelries among consumers. Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024.The presence of emerging economies like China and India, its large middle class population, changing life style, easily availability of costume based jewelry at throw away price in retail store, online store in these Asian countries, are increasing demand of costume jewelry. Continuous increase of online channels and retail stores for costume jewelry, growing trend of costumes based jewelry among all class persons, social acceptance of costume based jewelry, would drive the market for long term.

Segment Covered

The report on global costume jewelry market covers segments such as, by product type, by gender and by mode of sale. On the basis of by product type the global costume jewelry market is categorized into necklaces & chains, earrings, rings, cufflinks & studs, bracelets and others (brooches, pendants, anklets, pins). On the basis of by gender the global costume jewelry market is categorized into male and female. On the basis of by mode of sale the global costume jewelry market is categorized into retail and online.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global costume jewelry market such as, Avon Product Inc., Buckley London, Swank, Inc., Cartier, LOUIS VUITTON, DCK Concessions, Billig Jewelers, Inc., BaubleBar Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A and Stuller, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global costume jewelry market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of costume jewelry market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the costume jewelry market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the costume jewelry market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

