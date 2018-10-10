Certified Fire Protection Provides Top-Grade Sprinkler Systems in Utah

Residential and commercial clients in Utah can call Certified Fire Protection for their fire protection needs. The company offers a wide range of fire sprinkler systems like wet pipe and pre-action sprinkler.

[Salt Lake City, 10/10/2018] – Certified Fire Protection, a fire protection service provider based in Utah, installs top-grade sprinkler systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has a complete range of fire prevention and suppression systems.

Sprinkler System Options

Certified Fire Protection offers an array of state-of-the-art sprinkler systems. These range from traditional wet pipe sprinkler systems to pre-action fire sprinklers.

The wet pipe sprinkler system is the most common type in homes and office spaces, as it is reliable and easy to maintain. It works by storing water under pressure directly within the pipes and can release water instantly when triggered. The time of water release can also be customized depending on the property owner’s preferences and needs.

Customers can also opt for pre-action fire sprinklers. Unlike wet pipe sprinklers, pre-action fire sprinklers do not store water in the pipes. Instead, the water is controlled by a pre-action valve which is triggered by flame, heat, or smoke. At the first signs of a fire, the pre-action valve allows water to flow into the system piping to suppress the flame. The advantage of pre-action fire sprinklers is that they do not accidentally discharge water.

Certified Fire Protection’s fire sprinkler systems are of top quality and come at affordable prices. The company has partnered with leading fire protection product manufacturers to supply their clients with the best fire protection equipment, as suited to their needs. These manufacturers include the Silent Knight and Gamewell FCI.

The company does not only supply fire sprinkler systems, but it also helps clients determine strategic locations throughout the property for these devices. Plus, the company also offers maintenance o the systems.

Beyond Fire Sprinklers

Certified Fire Protection offers other reliable fire protection products including fire alarm systems like smoke detectors. In addition, the experts at the company can upgrade the existing fire protection systems of their clients. The company also assists clients infinding the best products for their needs and budgets.

The Utah-based fire protection service provider is on call 24/7.

About Certified Fire Protection

Certified Fire Protection was established in 2002. Since then, it has provided its residential and commercial clients with topnotch fire protection and security solutions. The company is affiliated with Honeywell, a leading provider of fire protection and security products in the US.

To know more about the services of Certified Fire Protection, visit http://certfire.com/.