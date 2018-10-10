Ablation Devices Market Report 2018 – Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure

Ablation is minimal invasion technique which involves removal of malfunctioning tissues either by surgery, chemicals or by radiofrequency. It is used in various treatments such as cancers, atrial fibrillation, cosmetology, and orthopedics, among others. With numerous technologies available to control or treat life threatening cancer and cardiovascular disorders, they still remain the primary causes of deaths globally.
Rising awareness in patient population about availability and benefits from ablation treatments supports the growth of the market. Aging populations, technological developments and increase in the healthcare expenditure also elevates the growth of the market. However, lack of knowledge and reuse & reprocessing of ablation devices restraints the growth of the market. Untapped markets and remote locations provide an opportunity for the market.
The ablation devices market is segmented based on the technology, application, procedure and geography. Technology type is further segmented into thermal ablation (electric, radiation, radiofrequency, light, ultrasound, microwave and hydrothermal) and non-thermal ablation (cryoablation and hydromechanical ablation). Furthermore, application is segmented into cancer, gynecology, ophthalmology, urology, orthopedics and others. Based on geography, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world (RoW).
The key players of the ablation devices market are St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure, Inc. (U.S.), Biosense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), Galil Medical Inc. (U.S.), CONMED Corporation U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of ablation devices market with respect to major segments such as technology and application of the market.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.
An exhaustive regional analysis of ablation devices market.
Profile of key players of the ablation devices market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.
Scope of Ablation Devices Market
Technology Segments
Ablation
Electric
Radiation
Radiofrequency
Light
Ultrasound
Microwave
Hydrothermal
Non-thermal ablation
Cryoablation
Hydromechanical ablation
Application Segments
Cancer
Gynaecology
Ophthalmology
Urology
Orthopaedics
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
