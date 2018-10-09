Pommama Expands Their Team To Welcome More Pregnant Women For Prenatal Yoga Classes

London, Oct’2018: Pommama is ready to welcome more pregnant women on board with their expanded team to give you best prenatal yoga that will benefit the mom and the baby. Pommama is a network of pregnancy yoga teachers in Central London bringing specialist prenatal yoga at your office or home.

Pommama is the perfect place for pregnancy exercise. They provide prenatal yoga classes for pregnant moms that are designed to keep you calm and comfortable while preparing you for your labor.

Summer holidays statistically is the time when many more women get pregnant. The study shows that people are more likely to conceive when they are less stressed. That’s why, Pommama has extended their team to give new moms the care and attention they need during their pregnancy through prenatal yoga class. They increased the number of yoga teachers and slots you can book your private yoga class at convenient time.

Pommama always focuses and work on how they can improve the quality of their service. They aim to provide only the best and certified yoga teachers who will guide you in the best way that will help you get more benefits from yoga.

Prenatal Yoga helps to develop stamina and strength, as the baby grows more energy is needed to carry the weight. It also helps in relieving the tension of the hips, chest, lower back neck and shoulders. Prenatal yoga increases blood circulation, calms the nervous system and slow down the body and allow us to focus on what is going on within.

If you are pregnant or planning to get pregnant, then feel free to contact Pommama for prenatal yoga classes. To appoint a Yoga teacher, visit their website.

About the Company

Pommama was set up in 2017 by Maria Kondrashova, Maria practiced yoga as an antidote to her busy transatlantic career, but became seriously hooked on its mind and body benefits when decided to have a baby. Then she partnered with the international yoga teacher Mercedes Sieff to deliver her three-stage pregnancy yoga programmes to your workplace or home via specially trained teachers. Pommama offers at-home pregnancy yoga service connecting you with top private teachers across Central London. All our teachers follow the same programme, designed by a renowned yoga teacher Mercedes Sieff. Pommama’s personal approach ensures that each teacher tailors the classes according to your specific needs. For booking and more information contact them at booking@pommama.com

Contact Details:

Address: 3rd floor, Fairgate house, 78 New Oxford street

London, UK, WC1A 1HB

Phone: 07776233306

Email: masha@pommama.com

Website: https://www.pommama.com/