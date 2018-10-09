Mining Equipment Market Report 2018 – Sandvik, Komatsu Ltd., Joy Global, Atlas Copco, AB Volvo, Doosan Group

The extraction of valuable materials usually in the form of ore, lode, vein and reef from earth’s surface is called as mining. Mining has basically two types, Surface and Underground. Through the extraction processes resources like coal, minerals, metals and other such materials are extracted from the earth. Mining is a very important sector of the world economy. Extremely necessary resources like petroleum, natural gas, coal and others are extracted through mining. Other materials such as gems, diamond, stones and other geologically deposited substances are also a product of mining. A set of heavy machinery is used in order to extract and process the extracted materials. Few of them include bulldozers, loaders, drills, crushers and others.
Some major factors that enhance the demand of mining equipment market growth include increasing demand of metal and minerals and rise in the consumption of natural resources such as petroleum, coal and Uranium. Various other factors like increasing demand of mineral fertilizers in order to upgrade the agricultural yield quality, and extensive growth in power sector due to industrialization supplements the growth of the market. Excessive usage of natural resources has resulted into strict government regulations, which is a major challenge for the market. Upcoming future projects for the construction of new roads and railway tracks in the hilly regions is likely to bring strong growth opportunities for the mining equipment market.
The segmentation of the Mining Equipment Market is based upon type, application and geography. Based upon type the categorization is done as surface mining equipment, mineral processing equipment, underground mining equipment, mining drills and breakers, crushing, pulverizing & screening equipment and others. Based upon application, the market is segmented as metal mining, coal mining and mineral mining. By geography the segmentation includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.
Mining Equipment Market Segmentation
By Type
• Surface Mining Equipment
• Mineral Processing Equipment
• Underground Mining Equipment
• Mining Drills and Breakers
• Crushing , Pulverizing and Screening Equipment
• Others
By Application
• Metal Mining
• Mineral Mining
• Coal Mining
By Geography
• North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
• Asia-Pacific
China
India
Rest of APAC
• LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Mining Equipment Market Key Players
• Caterpillar Inc.
• Sandvik
• Komatsu Ltd.
• Joy Global
• Hitachi Co. Ltd.
• AB Volve
• Atlas Copco
• Metso
• Doosan Group
• Liebherr Group
