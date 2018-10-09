Global Automotive Aftermarket Market 2018 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The study of the “Automotive Aftermarket” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry.

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories, after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the consumer. The parts, accessories, etc. for sale may or may not be manufactured by the OEM.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America led the automotive aftermarket in terms of revenue in 2016. Advanced technology usage in fabrication of auto parts, surge in automobile production and sales, and digitalization of auto component delivery services are anticipated to spur the market in the region.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aftermarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M Company

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC.

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Aftermarket market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Aftermarket Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Aftermarket, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Aftermarket, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Aftermarket, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Aftermarket market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Aftermarket sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

