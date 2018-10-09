Forest Land Management Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Forest Land Management Market By Industry (Construction, Pulp & Paper, Timber, Others); By Property (Plantations, Hunting Tracts, Timberland, Others); By Services (Investment, Reforestation, Recreation, Others); & By Geography – Forecast (2018– 2023),” the market is driven by the rapid urbanisation and population growth in the developing countries.

The Americas dominate the Forest Land Management Market

The Americas will dominate the forest land management market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Africa occupies the third largest place in the market. The North American and South American regions have the largest forest cover. This factor will drive the growth of the forest land management market in these regions in the coming years. In Asia-Pacific, the growing population and increasing urbanisation of countries such as China and India will elevate the growth of forest business management.

Forest Land Management Market Analysis Done in the Full Report

The construction and housing segment has the highest share in the forest land management market, followed by the pulp and paper, and bioenergy segments. Timbers are used for furniture, flooring, and appearance grade applications.

Forest Land Management Market Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

• Technological advancements in the pulp and paper industry will drive the demand for forest management.

• Growing population and urbanisation of countries such as China, Brazil, and Malaysia will enhance the demand for forest land management.

• The growth of construction activities will enhance the demand for the forest resource management.

Key Players of the Forest Land Management Market

American Forest Management, Milliken Forestry Company, and Forest Land Services are the key players of the Forest Land Management Market. American Forest Management provides services such as timber sales, forest management plans, land sales, tree planting, site preparation, and so on. Milliken Forestry Company provides forest conservation solutions in Dentsville, South Carolina.

The Forest Land Management Market is Segmented as Below

The rapid urbanisation and population growth in the developing countries will promote the growth of the forest land management market.

A. Forest Land Management Market By Type of Industry

1. Construction & Housing Industry

2. Pulp and Paper Industry

3. Bioenergy Industry

4. Furniture and Feature Timbers Industry

5. Environmental Markets

6. Others

B. Forest Land Management Market By Type of Property

1. Plantations

2. Hunting Tracts

3. Timberland

4. Development properties

5. Others

C. Forest Land Management Market By Geography (6+ countries)

D. Forest Land Management Market Entropy

E. Company Profiles

1. American Forest Management

2. Forest Land Management Inc.

3. Milliken Forestry Company, Inc.

4. Forest Land Services Inc.

5. Dowdy’s Forest & Land Management

6. Steigerwaldt Land Services

7. Inland Forest Management, Inc.

8. Southern Company

9. Forsite Consultants Ltd.

10. Saratoga Land Management Corp.

11. Prentiss & Carlisle Co Inc

12. Rayonier, Inc.

13. Ecotrust Forest Management, Inc.

14. Upper Michigan Land Management & Wildlife Services, Inc.

15. Forest and Land Management Ltd.

16. DuPont Forestry Management

17. The Forestland Group, LLC

18. Texas A&M Forest Service

19. Muswellbroook Forest Nursery

