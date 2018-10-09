Feeding bottle Market 2018-2024: Sales Analysis by Volume, Revenue and Major Manufactures

Feeding bottle is a bottle with a teat to drink liquid food directly. Feeding bottle is generally used for infants and young children, patient. Bottle feeding is used as a substitute for breastfeeding while mother is unable to breastfeed her baby. Bottle feeding is suggested if the mother has active tuberculosis or other active, acute contagious infection; if she has a serious chronic sickness, such as cancer or cardiac disease; or if she has recently undergone extensive surgery.

Feeding Bottle industry:

Increasing demand from customer end due to increasing healthy diet awareness is the one of the key drivers for Feeding Bottle market. Moreover, the market is driven by product innovation and increasing disposable income. Global feeding bottle market is also growing with the increasing demand for baby care product. Thus, global Feeding Bottle market is expected to grow at significant growth rate in forecast period. Nonetheless, untapped market and improving healthcare conditions are expected to generate new opportunity in forecast period.

Segment Overview

The global Feeding Bottle market is estimated to register significant CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The report included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in feeding bottle market all across the world. The report gives detailed segments analysis of feeding bottle market in which the report describes the market into types, application and regional segments. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increased healthcare conditions. Europe is second largest market for Feeding Bottle and it is expected to generate new opportunity with product innovation and increased investment in research and development. Asia Pacific Feeding Bottle market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increased government initiatives for public health awareness.

This Report Segment of Global Feeding Bottle Market as Follows:

By Type,

• Glass Bottles

• Plastic Bottles

• Other

by Application,

• 0-6 Months Babies

• 6-18 Months Babies

• Other

Regional Segment Analysis

• North America

• U.S.

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• The Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• Africa

• Rest of MEA

This global Feeding Bottle market report covers top players like,

• Pigeon

• Avent

• NUK

• Playtex

• Brown’s

• Nuby

• Gerber

• Evenflo

• Born Free

• Lansinoh

• Nip

• Bobo

• Ivory

• MAM

• Rhshine Babycare

• Others

