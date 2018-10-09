Electric Vehicles (On Road) Market Report 2018 – Tesla Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company

Global Electric Vehicles (On Road) Market is estimated to reach $168.3 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024. An electric vehicle uses one or more electric motors or adhesive friction motors for impulsion. An electric vehicle might be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources, or may be independent with a battery, solar panels or a generator to convert fuel to electricity. Electric vehicles are self-propelling transportation machineries for passengers along with goods utilizing the power stored in the batteries through electric motors or with the help of both internal combustion engine and electric motors working in tandem. Materials handling and industrial vehicles have been not included in the report.

The major aspects driving the global electric vehicles market are rising disposable income globally, ever growing production & sales of automobiles, and rise in fuel prices. Financial incentives by government on purchase of electric vehicles, and rapidly decreasing battery costs also support the growth of the market. However, high price of these vehicles and scarcity of charging points within major cities are the major hurdles in the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives taken in various countries to push the sale of electric vehicles, also free charging of these vehicles at several charging points is highly expected to present potential growth opportunities for the global electric vehicles market.

The global electric vehicles market is majorly classified on the basis of type, and geography. The classification by type includes electric cars, electric buses, electric bikes and scooters, and others.

Based on geography, global electric vehicles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players competing in the market are Tesla Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, General Motors, Volkswagen, Groupe Renault, and Daimler AG, among others.

Scope of Electric Vehicles (On Road) Market

Type Segments

Electric Cars

Electric Buses

Electric Bikes and Scooters

Other Types

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

