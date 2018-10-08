Train Control and Management Systems Market Report 2018 – Hitachi Ltd., Strukton Rail, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., EKE Group, Toshiba Corp

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market: Overview

To run train massive volumes of data as well as significant parameters associated to rail traffic as well as interior setting need to be controlled, processed, and distributed. Also, several systems are controlled in a precise time frame for instance; opening and closing of doors, the application of brakes, transfer of surveillance to the cockpit or security control centers, delivering exact traffic information to the passengers, diagnostics of reading and several other innumerable tasks associated to systems as well as subsystems. The train control management systems is the efficient solution for train communication network. This particular system allow single point control & monitoring system over other subsystems as well as functions such as doors, brakes, passenger information system, video surveillance, etc. with the assist of train control and management systems numerous processes can be mechanized which has cut down as well as optimized the functions.

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market: Growth Factors

The global train control and management systems market is extremely influenced by the increasing demand and requirement for quick rail transit systems across the globe. The ever-increasing population, globally, has increased the requirement for the up-gradation of the present transportation infrastructure. Conforming to the requirement, the expenditures in the intercity high-speed rail lines have increased astoundingly, resulting in the extension of the light rail systems as well as subways in a number of regions, worldwide. As train control and management systems assist in gaining a centralized control over a variety of subsystems of a train, their deployment is expected to increase significantly with the expansion in the railways division over the coming years. On the other hand, different risks linked with train control systems, for instance breakdown of positive train control systems which results in train collisions as well as train derailments can create hindrance in the development path of this global market in the coming future.

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market: Segmentation

The global train control and management systems market is classified in terms of solution, train type, components, and region. On the basis of train kind, it is fragmented into metros and high-speed train, diesel multiple unit and electric multiple unit. In terms of control solution, it is divided into positive train control, communication-based train control solution, and integrated train control. On the basis of components, it is classified into mobile communication gateway, vehicle control unit, and human machine interface.

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America is likely to hold the second position in the global Train Control and Management Systems market and is projected to maintain it over the timeframe of the forecast. The considerable growth in the government expenditure on a number of high speed rail ventures in this region is likely to propel this regional market in the near future. Among others, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high development potential for the producers of train control and management systems in the coming future on account of the upswing in the requirement for the drop in road traffic obstruction and energy effectiveness. The infrastructural development of railways and the increase in the public expenditure in rail ventures are also anticipated to propel the Asia pacific train control and management system global market in the coming years to come, as per the estimation.

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market: Competitive Players

Some of the most important market players in the global Train Control and Management Systems are Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Bombardier Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Strukton Rail, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., EKE Group, Toshiba Corp., General Electric., and Thales Group,are among others.

