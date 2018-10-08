System in package (SiP) is a module where numbers of integrated circuits are enclosed. It is typically used inside a mobile phone, digital music player, etc. to perform several functions of an electronic system. Higher functionality at minimum production costs and the growing demand for smaller electronics and mechanical devices has headed to the development of System in Package (SiP) solutions. SiP can be recognized by the horizontal tiling or vertical stacking of more than one related or unrelated bare die or packaged chips.

Major driving factors for this market are emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices and conventional packaging cost of ICs like, packaging with the variation of sizes of the ICs. However, limited availability of resource & skills is hampering the growth of the market. Growing demand of high performance electronic devices is creating future opportunities for the system in package market.

The System In Package Market is segmented into packaging technology, interconnection technology, type, application and geography. On the basis of packaging technology, the system in package market is segmented into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. On the basis of interconnection technologies, the market is segmented into flip chip and wire bond technologies. Furthermore, by type, SiP market is segmented into surface mount technology (SMT), quad flat package (QFP), ball grid array (BGA) and small outline package (SOP). On the basis of applications, the system in package market is segmented into communications, computers, medical, automotive, consumer electronics and others. By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players for system in package market are Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co, United Test and Assembly Center Ltd, Automotive Service Excellence, Siliconware Precision Industries, Amkor Technology, ChipSiP Technology, ChipMOS Technology, NANIUM, S.A, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Octavo Systems among others.

Scope of System in Package Market

Packaging Technology Segments

2D

2.5D

3D

Interconnection Technology Segments

Flip chip

Wire bond

Type Segments

Surface mount technology (SMT)

Quad flat package (QFP)

Ball grid array (BGA)

Small outline package (SOP)

Application Segments

Communications

Medical

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

