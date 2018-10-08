Powertrain Market: Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunities, Classifications, Applications & Expert Opinions

Powertrain will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2530 million by 2023, from US$ 2440 million in 2017.

Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.

AKKA Technologies

Ricardo

FEV

ThyssenKrupp

Horiba

Applus+ IDIADA

Intertek

IAV

MAE

A&D

IBAG

There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmission control systems.

Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.

In-Vehicle tests allow the full powertrain to be tested in the vehicle, normally with a Robot Driver and again will often use real-world simulation technologies.

Engine Test

Gearbox Test

Turbocharger Test

Powertrain Final Tests

Other

Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers

Others

Chapter Three: Global Powertrain Market Sales, Revenue (Value) by Regions, Type and Application (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Powertrain Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.1.1 Global Powertrain Market Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Powertrain Market Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Powertrain Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.1 Global Powertrain Market Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Global Powertrain Market Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Powertrain Market Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Powertrain Market Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

3.3.1 Global Powertrain Market Sales by Application (2013-2018)

3.3.2 Global Powertrain Market Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Powertrain Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

