Glucose Biosensor Market Trend Analysis, List of Data Sources, Consumption, Driver By 2022

8 Oct 2018: The global Glucose Biosensor Market was estimated at USD 15.3 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 31.0 billion by 2022. Biosensors are identified as analytical equipment that change a biological reaction into electrical indicator and help in measuring an extensive range of analytic comprising gasses, bacteria, organic compounds and others. It includes the biological component that works as a sensor & an electrical constituent and utilized to distinguish and pass on the signal. Glucose biosensors are usually utilized to sense concentration of sugar/glucose in patients. Bio-constituents such as proteins comprising nucleic acids, enzymes, and others are utilized as biosensors in lieu to examine the concentration of glucose in a patient.

Some key factors accredited to the expansion of this market comprises the growing occurrence of diabetes around the globe, the growth of the technically advanced product, increasing the requirement for non-invasive products and minimally sized products, increasing patient consciousness levels, and the requirement for early diabetes recognition. However, the existence of other options for supervision of diabetes, for instance, laboratory process is expected to confine market expansion over the forecast period. Rising occurrence of diabetes worldwide is the main factor contributing towards the expansion of this industry. Glucose monitoring of blood is utilized as an essential instrument in diabetes management. As upholding of normal blood glucose levels is significantly important for the patients going through diabetes, a progression of appropriate glucose biosensor has been made to congregate the demands of the patients afflicted with this extremely rampant disorder.

Moreover, the increasing requirement for self-monitoring equipment has amplified the utilization of biosensors particularly in handy forms. These sensors are currently available as miniature and minimally invasive equipment that calculate glucose levels in a patient. Scrutinization of glucose level in blood at regular period is very important key factor demanded disease management. Due to this fact, a number of technical advancements are being conceded out in the production of sensors. Moreover, production of dependable and precise glucose biosensors is expected to pose the challenge for market players. The initiation of technical advancements is likely to play an essential role in enhancing usage rates. This is obvious from the improvement of non-invasive and minimal glucose biosensor in this industry. Glucose biosensors industry is expected to observe soaring growth owing to escalating diabetic patient population worldwide. Thus, escalating occurrence of diabetes will augment the requirement for glucose biosensor and hence propels the industry growth.

In totaling, growing requirement for point of care diagnostics and home care diagnostics, and increase in utilization of glucose biosensor in nonmedical functionality will further encourage the industry of glucose biosensor. Moreover, soaring cost for the cure by biosensor is expected to restrain the industry growth of glucose biosensors over the forecast period. On the basis of types, there are typically two types of glucose biosensors purposely amperometric biosensors and fluorescence glucose. Among these two kinds, amperometric glucose biosensor is extensively accessible commercially.

Amperometric biosensor operates by the way of glucose oxidase. Amperometric biosensor oxidizes glucose directing to the creation of hydrogen peroxide, which is noticed by the electrode and the level of glucose is examined. Moreover, by the improvement in fluorescent glucose biosensor, it is likely to capture the huge market share over the forecast period. This biosensor works on fluorescence process that calculates the level of blood glucose with additional precision.

The operational life of probe of this biosensors is of better quality in comparison to amperometric biosensors which is expected to fuel the market for this segment biosensors. On the basis of end-use, the market can be segregated into home care diagnostics, hospitals, and others. The home care diagnostics is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing demand coupled with latest innovation & advancement that are been inculcated into these devices to make it more précised and accurate. Hospital sector is expected to capture maximum share over the forecast period. On the basis of a geographical region, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. North America is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing cases of diabetes in North America coupled with technological advancement that is happening in this area. Europe is expected to capture second largest revenue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing aging population coupled with increasing consumer awareness about these devices.

Some of the key players in the market are as follows Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Nova Biomedical Corp, Animas Corporation, M-Biotech, LifeScan, AgaMatrix, Medtronic Diabetes and others. In present years, carbon nanotubes have got extensive attention as capable carbon-based nanoelectronic equipment owing to their exceptional chemical, physical and electrical properties, specifically a soaring surface-to-volume proportion, their superior electron transfer properties, and their soaring thermal conductivity, carbon nanotubes are being utilized efficiently as electrochemical sensors. The incorporation of carbon nanotubes as a functional group offers a solid and good support for the control of enzymes and their integration with glucose biosensors offers a quick detection rate and high accuracy. A number of R&D initiatives are being taken by active players in the market to capture maximum revenue and thus offer that devices which are highly précised.

