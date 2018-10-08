Global Medical Computer Carts Market–Complete Analysis by Type, Application Growth Prediction and Forecast 2025

Medical Computer Carts Market: Introduction

Medical computer carts are manufactured such that it reduces the workload of healthcare specialists and improve patient care. It is utilized for wide range of applications such as in medical recording, medical training, surgeries, charting, and medicine dispensing. There are various types of medical computer cart products distinguished on the basis of their features that varies depending upon prices and heights and based on their specific application base for large, medium or small hospitals, pharmacies and clinics. Medical computer cart consists of workflow solutions and features in order to assist daily tasks related with patient care. These carts are basically mounted with trays, shelves, drawers, and cabinets attached with computer and its components.

Medical Computer Carts: Improving Hospital Services

The global medical computer carts market has experienced a swift growth in the recent years and is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by various advantages offered by medical carts such as time reduction, quicker appointment rate, improving the interaction time with doctors, maintaining patient’s confidentiality, and others. The approval of electronic health records (EHR), and mandating them in hospitals and other healthcare sectors by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has helped hospitals to reduce technology cost, maintaining seamless workflows, and improving patient’s safety. However, factors such as lack of awareness among the medical practitioners regarding the usage of medical computer carts stands to be one the key factor restraining the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Medical Computer Carts Market has been categorized into type, monitor type, application, end-user and geography. On the basis of type the market is segmented into integrated medical computer carts and powered medical computer carts. Based on monitor type the market is divided into one monitor, two monitor, tablet and laptops. Medical computer carts based on applications is segmented into medical equipment, telehealth workstation, medical documentation, and medication delivery among others. End-users segment is divided into clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Among the monitor type the laptops, and tablets are anticipated to lead the market share over the forecast period due to the portability and the ease of movement.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in the year 2017 due to the rising healthcare facilities and starting up of new ambulatory surgical centers in this region. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the healthcare spending of U.S. populous increased by 4.3% form 2015 in 2016, which accounted to US$ 3.3 trillion, with an average of US$ 10,348 per person in 2016. The hospital care sector has a share of 32%, which in turn in expected to boost the medical computer carts market in North America during the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific are creating new opportunities to medical computer cart producers owing to increasing healthcare spending in this region. Furthermore, growing healthcare industry due to the to rise in elderly population, growing medical tourism, rising prevalence of various disorders, rising government initiatives for manufacturers, and increasing demand for quality health care are further supplementing the growth.

Medical Computer Carts Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in Medical Computer Carts Market are Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical, AFC Industries, AFC Industries, ITD GmbH, Jaco Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Co., Hergo Ergonomic Support System, Advantech Co., Ltd., Medline Manufacturing Co., and Performace Health among other key players.

To pace up with the increasing competition and also to meet the consumer requirements, the key players in the medical computer carts market are continuously investing in development of new and innovative products. For instance, Enovate Medical launched a mobile workstation that is particularly developed for hospitals. This innovative product helps the medical staff to take their respective computers with them along with keeping the device powered whole time they named this product “The Envoy”.