Automotive Interiors Market Report 2018 – Delphi Technologies, Lear Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, TACHI-S CO., LTD, IAC Group

Automotive interiors are those interior components and systems in a vehicle that are designed to offer comfort, grip and sound insulation inside the vehicle cabin. The rising automotive sector has cemented ways for several accessories, interiors and exterior materials used in automobiles. These comprise cockpit modules, headliners, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, interior lighting and other components. To meet consumer expectations, today’s automotive interior designs increasingly feature improved component functionality while still maintaining an elegant, luxurious appearance. They play a significant role in motivating the customers as they represent the indication toward vehicle quality, comfort and safety.

Market Dynamics:

Rising automotive industry, growing income levels and the increasing consumer demand for technologically advanced systems for an improved driving skill are the major factors to drive the growth of the global automotive interiors market. However, high cost and high power consumption of the automotive interiors are the restraints for the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for interior styling and advancement in technology is expected to equally influence the market growth in the forecasted years.

The report includes the analysis of the automotive interiors market is converging on various growth drivers, prospects and restraints, and based on the regional analysis. The report covers competitive developments such as new product launches and developments, mergers, long-term contracts, joint ventures, and research & development activities in the automotive interiors market, in addition to other business and corporate strategies adopted by the key market players.

Segment Overview:

Component, vehicle type and geography are the segmentation considered in the global automotive interiors market. The component segment is sub-segmented into cockpit module cockpit module (infotainment, telematics, instrument cluster, other cockpit modules (audio and connectivity), interior lighting, flooring, door panel, automotive seat and other components (acoustic, headliner, sun visors and overhead systems)). The vehicle type segment covers passenger cars, and commercial vehicle (LCV and HCV). Furthermore, by geography the bifurcation include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Key benefits offered from the report include

An in-depth analysis of the Automotive Interiors market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Analysis of Global Automotive Interiors Market with respect to key segments such as component, and vehicle type

An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Automotive Interiors Market has been covered in the report

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Profile of the major players in the Global Automotive Interiors Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies

Segments covered in the report

By Component

Cockpit Module

Infotainment

Telematics

Instrument Cluster

Other Cockpit Modules (Audio and Connectivity)

Interior Lighting

Flooring

Door Panel

Automotive Seat

Other Components (Acoustic, Headliner, Sun Visors and Overhead Systems)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market include Delphi Technologies, Lear Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, TACHI-S CO., LTD, IAC Group, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Johnson Controls, Grupo Antolin and Faurecia Interior System among others.

