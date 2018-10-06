Joy Organics Announces Premier White/Private Label CBD Oil Program

Fort Collins, CO. [October 6, 2018] – For companies looking to sell their own line of CBD products, the uphill battle of manufacturing, production, and distribution just became a lot easier.

Joy Organics, a premium CBD products company, has announced their new Private Label CBD Oil Partnership Program. This program gives businesses the opportunity to market and resell high quality, THC-free CBD products, including softgels, tinctures, and dog treats, at a fraction of the cost required to develop and manufacture products on their own.

The program comes with a number of appealing benefits, including 45%+ off retail prices and done-for-you labeling. With minimum orders starting at just 24 units, it’s designed to be the easiest solution available to those looking to resell CBD products under their own brand. The company also offers a steep 50% discount to wholesale partners who wish to sell Joy Organics’-branded products.

Joy Organics is a family-owned and operated business that was launched in July of 2018. The company’s founder, Joy Smith, first became aware of the benefits of CBD when looking for a solution to treat her aching shoulder and troubles with sleep. What she quickly learned was that, while CBD offers some amazing value, there are a lot of untrustworthy brands in the space who mislabel their products, and even some who do not thoroughly purify their products.

“This leaves consumers in a troublesome situation,” says Joy, who has traveled the world to promote positive causes and provide encouragement and motivation to women. “If someone wants to try CBD as a way of alleviating their anxiety, their aches and pains, or their sleeping problems, they might assume that one brand is as good as the next. But that’s not the case. Some CBD products that have been tested by third-party sources contained THC, while others have been found to contain other contaminants like metals and pesticides. After realizing this, and after experiencing the wonderful effects of CBD, I knew what I had to do. And Joy Organics was born.”

Joy is joined by her husband, Todd, and her son, Gerrid, who are focusing on growing Joy Organics’ e-commerce business. Joy also manages Joy Organics’ flagship store in Fort Collins, and a second location will be opening in Austin, TX in early October. This second storefront will be run by Joy’s daughter, Danielle, and Danielle’s husband, Josh.

Altogether, Joy says that the goal of the company is to help as many people as possible experience the benefits of CBD products without having to worry about consuming a substandard – or potentially harmful – product.

“Our White Label CBD Oil Partnership Program is an extension of this very mission,” notes Joy. “While we might make more money off people buying products directly from us, it just wouldn’t be in line with our ultimate goal, so we want to make it as easy as possible for others excited about the emergent CBD world to be able to get involved as quickly and easily as possible.”

On top of continuing to grow their customer base, the company is also focused on creating new products, including CBD gummies, which will be available soon to customers and white label partners alike.

If you’re interested in creating your own CBD private label and would like to learn more about Joy Organics’ White Label Partnership Program, visit Joy Organics’ page here: https://joyorganics.com/white-label/

You can also email whitelabel@joyorganics.com for more information.