Oil Filter Elements Market will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2024

Oil filter elements are designed to remove contaminants from circulating oil, transmission oil, engine oil, and hydraulic oil in automobiles. The accumulation of particles in engine oils may increase friction during the piston movement and could affect the efficiency of the internal combustion engines. Clean oil ensures enhanced engine and turbine performances as it both lubricates and cools the engine. Oil filter elements provide constant purification and lubricate the moving parts of the engines by maintaining the oil at a required level. These elements aid the elongation of an engine’s life efficiency by effectively trapping the debris and dirt that harm internal engine parts such as cylinders and pistons. Oil filter elements possess a high dirt holding capacity – a property which is exploited with their incorporation into vehicles. Furthermore, oil production, transport, and recycling processes also depend on oil filter elements for proper functioning.

The recent surge in the total number of vehicles produced has been a major driver of the global oil filter elements market. The rapid expansion of the commercial and passenger vehicle industries is expected to amplify the need for oil filters over the next few years. Growing innovation along with rising demands for additional functions have spurred the oil filter elements market. The increasing amount of disposable income also plays a significant role. Tighter emission norms implemented by governments is another contributing factor currently creating a positive impact on the oil filter elements market. Other propellants include the escalating number of health disorders due to contaminated cabin air, a rising awareness about good quality air, and demands for pressure-stabilized, long-lasting, and high-performance engines.

In terms of the type of media used, the global oil filter element market is divided into the following categories: cellulose media, synthetic media, laminated media, and pure glass media. In addition, filter media can be designed to capture particles through two distinct methods, namely surface retention and depth retention. Based on filter type, the market is split into the primary, secondary (bypass), and combination segments. Oil filter elements can also be characterized with respect to the method used to filter the contaminants or the manner in which the oil flows through the housing. On the basis of material used, oil filter elements are available in spin on filter and filter cartridge varieties. The former can be installed inside the engine valve, while the latter has recently been introduced into the industry. Environmental oil filter elements are another segment – cost-effective and easy to replace.

The oil filter element market expanded rapidly in 2015 and is estimated to exhibit the same trend during the forecast period. It is distributed over Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the key market for oil filter element systems because of the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. Europe is another important region in terms of usage of oil filter elements due to the technological advancements here. Rising demands for advanced and luxurious automobiles in the region make North America a prominent player in the global oil filter elements market, which is projected to expand to Latin America and the Middle East in the near future.

Key players in the market include MANN+HUMMEL, DENSO CORPORATION, Clarclor Inc, Tokyo Roki Co Ltd Lydall Inc, Syn Lube Incorporated, and Gud Holdings Ltd.

