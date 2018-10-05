Electric Aircraft Market is estimated to reach $14.87 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2017 to 2025. An electric aircraft is powered by electric motors. Electricity can be provided by many methods with batteries, solar cells, ground power cables, ultracapacitors, fuel cells as well as power beaming. With oil resources decreasing and disadvantages on greenhouse gas emissions increasing, electricity is an alternative power source for aircrafts. With benefits of electric aircraft compared to traditional aircraft as well as lower cost of ownership of electric aircraft, the global electric aircraft market is expected to register the high growth over the forecast period.

Key factors driving the growth of the global electric aircraft market include advantages of electric aircraft compared to traditional aircraft, and lower cost of ownership of electric aircraft. But, necessity for development of high-density battery solutions for electric aircraft may limit the growth of the electric aircraft market. Additionally, electrification of large commercial jets would provide new opportunities for players in this market.The electric aircraft market has been categorized on the basis of Aircraft Type, Component, Technology, Power Density, and geography. By aircraft type, the market is further classified into Light Jet, and Ultralight Aircraft. By component, market is categorized into Electric Motor, Battery, and Other Components. Technology includes Hybrid, and All Electric. By power density, the market is separated into More than 500 KM, and Less than 500 KM.

Global electric aircraft market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Yuneec International, Zunum Aero, PC Aero, Pipistrel, Lilium, Eviation Aircraft, Schempp-Hirth, Volta-Volaré, Electric Aircraft Corporation, and Bye Aerospace, among others.

Scope of the Global Electric Aircraft Market

Aircraft Type Segments

Light Jet

Ultralight Aircraft

Component Segments

Electric Motor

Battery

Other Components

Technology Segments

Hybrid

All Electric

Power Density Segments

More than 500 KM

Less than 500 KM

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

