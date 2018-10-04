Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Pleated Membrane Filter Market Research Report 2018”.

Pleated membrane filters are used for high purity applications and removes sub-micron particles that include bacteria from solutions down to 0.03 micron. The membrane materials include polyethersulfone, PTFE, polysulfone, and nylon. Filtration of air and gas can also be done using membrane pleated filters when extreme cleanliness is required. Moreover, they are used for water treatment, manufacture of ultra-pure water & desalination, night soil treatment in water treatment, wastewater treatment, manufacture of dairy products in the industry, semiconductor manufacturing, food manufacturing, paper manufacturing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Membrane pleated filter cartridges are constructed by high purity pleated filtration media. Therefore, it provides excellent filtration efficiency and chemical compatibility across a wide range of liquid filtration process applications.

Increasing levels of disposable income of customers, increased incidences of waterborne diseases, industrial development leading to water pollution, and rising health concerns are the major factors driving growth of pleated membrane filters market. Furthermore, rapid advancements of technology in various industries such as in the pharmaceutical industry and food industry also fuel growth of the pleated membrane filter market.

Key Developments in Pleated Membrane Filter Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the pleated membrane filter market. Ultra H high flow cartridge filter by Brother Filtration was approved by one large coal chemical plant in China in 2017. In 2017, SF Filter will be attending Aquatech Mexico to exhibit their new products such as NSF certified string wound filters, CTO activated carbon block filters, and depth melt blown filters.

On April 24, 2018, the GE Foundation announced a US$ 50,000 grant to Assemble, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to building confidence through making. Furthermore, GE’s Steam Power business in collaboration with ESKOM, South Africa’s power utility company, awarded needs-based bursaries worth up to 30 Million rands to sixty students from the Mpumalanga province on April 24, 2018.

Some of the key players operating in the global pleated membrane filter market include Global Filter LLC., Membrane Solutions, LLC., General Electric, Kumar Process Consultants & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Graver Technologies, Eaton, Hangzhou Tanvi Filtering Equipment Co., Ltd., Shantou Yalida Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd., Brother Filtration, and SF Filter International Limited.

