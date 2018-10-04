Indoor Skydiving Germany Group started installation of new wind tunnel at the Modern Activity Center in Oslo

Gladbeck, October 01, 2018 – The Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators, brings the latest technology in Indoor Skydiving to the new Modern Activity Center at Oslo Airport Gardermoen in Norway. ISG started the installation of the wind tunnel with Scandinavias biggest flight chamber on October 1st. The center with the new indoor skydiving facility is scheduled to open around easter 2019.

With a 14 feet diameter flight chamber capable of reaching speeds of more than 280 km/h the ISG wind tunnel will provide a new dimension of entertainment for beginners as well as for experienced pro flyers. Additional to indoor skydiving the Modern Activity Center will feature an augmented reality climbing wall and an interactive VR simulator.

“The Modern Activity Center at Gardemoen is the perfect location for the most advanced technology in indoor skydiving. We are very happy to realize our second project in Norway together with the real estate company Møller Eiendom and bring the highest standards of German engineering to Oslo” said Boris Nebe, CEO of Indoor Skydiving Germany.

Møller Eiendom is the contracting authority of the new wind tunnel that will be operated by Modern Activity Center. Møller Eiendom has several large scale development projects and manages a portfolio of approximately one billion Euros. The founder of Modern Activity Center, Ignacio Martinez, is a merited pro flyer with extensive experience as main indoor skydiving instructor at Voss Vind.

Modern Activity Center will cater to the growing “experience economy” for families, friends and businesses in addition to being the favorite site for the Norwegian pro flyer community. Oslo Airport Gardermoen is Norway”s main airport and the country”s most important hub.

The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers, many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.

About ISG-Group:

Driven by mankind”s dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units. In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de