Indian Government Rising Concerns for Cloud GIS Market

Americas will dominate the Cloud GIS market in the coming years. Increasing use of GIS software in the utilities and healthcare sectors is responsible for the growth of this region. Growing investments from the government for developing GIS based solutions will enhance the market demand in the forecast period. EMEA(Europe, Middle East, Africa) and Asia Pacific will follow Americas. Economies such as India, China, Brazil, Thailand, Mexico will provide opportunities in the Cloud GIS Market in the forecast period.

The government sector has the largest share in the Cloud GIS. Its dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing investments made by the government for developing GIS based solutions. This factor pushes the growth of GIS mapping software in the forecast period. Cloud based GIS is also used for utility purposes due to its user friendly nature when compared to the traditional GIS.

https://industryarc.com/Report/18363/cloud-gis-market-research-report-analysis.html

•Growing investments from the government for developing GIS based solutions will enhance the growth of the Cloud GIS Industry.

•Growing need for conveniently accessing data propels the demand for GIS application during the forecast period.

•Emergence of data collection and generation methods provide more opportunities for GIS data collection.

•Ability of the cloud based GIS to facilitate data access across industries such as healthcare, commerce, BFSI, and so on will drive the demand for the cloud based GIS.

The key players of the Cloud GIS Market include CartoDB, Esri, HEXAGON, and Mapbox. CartoDB creates a new standard for the user experience in mapping and data analytics community which helps the userfrom different backgrounds can create maps. Esri provides excellent cloud services to meet security requirements to protect data. Hexagon delivers business through customization. Hexagon GIS cloud applications are GeomediaWebmap, and Geomedia online. Mapbox provides location and mapping services such as geocoding, image processing, and web mapping API(Application programming interface).

Emerging data collection provides many opportunities for Cloud GIS Market in the forecast period.

A. Cloud GIS Market By Type

1.Introduction

2.Software

3.Services

4.Data

B. Cloud GIS Market Share By End User

1.Telecommunication

2.Natural Resources

3.Military

4.Utilities

5.Government

6.Others

C. Cloud GIS Market Size By Geography (16+ countries)

D. Cloud GIS Market Entropy

E. Company Profiles

• CartoDB

• ESRI

• Hexagon

• GIS Cloud Ltd.

• Mapbox

• OpenStreetMap

• Apple Inc

• Google Maps

• TRANBERG

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

F. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

