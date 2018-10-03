Neuromorphic Computing Market with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2022

Neuromorphic Computing Market – Overview

Global Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to grow at 49% CAGR through the forecast period.The market for neuromorphic computing market is segmented on the basis of application, offering, end-user and region. On the basis of offering, the segment is further classified into hardware and softwareSoftware is expected to hold the largest share of neuromorphic computing market, based on offering. Software has applications in video monitoring, machine vision, and voice identification. Increasing adoption of software in industries such as aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and medical is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing software market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5110

Neuromorphic computing implements aspects of biological neural networks as analogue or digital copies on electronic circuits. The goal of neuromorphic computing is two-fold – One is offering a tool for neuroscience to understand the dynamic processes of learning and other is development in the brain and applying brain inspiration to generic cognitive computing. Key advantages of neuromorphic computing compared to traditional approaches are energy efficiency, execution speed, robustness against local failures and the ability to learn.

Neuromorphic computing is expected to gain huge momentum in the coming years due to the gaining familiarity of neuromorphic computing technology and rising demand for artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is used as applications in language processing, computer vision & image processing, translation & chatterbots, and non-linear controls & robotics.

Some applications will include neuromorphic sensors in smartphones, smart cars and robots or olfactory detection. The technology could integrate brain-like capabilities in devices and machines that are currently limited in speed and power. In effect, this could be the final step towards developing cognitive computing and systems that are able to learn, remember, reason or help humans make better decisions.

Lack of R&D investments and knowledge about neuromorphic computing among consumers are the major restraints of neuromorphic computing market.

Industry Segments

The market for neuromorphic computing market is segmented on the basis of application, offering, end-user and region. On the basis of offering, the segment is further classified into hardware and software. Neuromorphic computing has a wide range of applications such as image recognition, signal recognition, data mining, object detection and many more. By end-user, the market can be segregated into five segments: automotive, consumer electronics, automotive, defense, and healthcare. The consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share in terms of end-use application of neuromorphic computing. The usage of neuromorphic computing in self-driven and smart vehicles is expected to bring a transition in transportation and furthermore propel the growth of automotive sector. The usage of neuromorphic chips in satellites for surveillance and aerial imagery is highly in demand in the defense sector.

Software is expected to hold the largest share of neuromorphic computing market, based on offering. Software has applications in video monitoring, machine vision, and voice identification. Increasing adoption of software in industries such as aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and medical is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing software market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corp. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corp. (U.S.), HRL Laboratories, LLC (U.S.), General Vision Inc. (U.S.), Applied Brain Research Inc. (U.S.), and BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (U.S.) among others

Check For Prime Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5110

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The region wise segmentation of the market observes that the North America region is controlling the neuromorphic computing market globally. The nations such as the U.S., and Canada have a major share in the neuromorphic computing market globally. The key market in the North American region which contributes to the global market growth is the image recognition industry. The mounting demand for automation in nations such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is prompting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The European market is also achieving momentum due to the upsurge of opportunities for neuromorphic projects.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The key trends and players have established a positive tone for development. The competitors in the market are persistently trying to establish leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The experienced management in the companies operating in the market are creating business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The competitors in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The contenders in the market are also leveraging their competitive advantages to secure their growth in the market. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive backdrop of the market. The market development by competitors also comprises of strong risk management.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Intel has recently announced a milestone in its efforts to research and develop future computing technologies in neuromorphic computing. Intel’s research into neuromorphic computing comprises of a new computing paradigm that draws inspiration from the functioning of the brain. This will aid in unlocking the exponential gains in power and performance efficiency for the future of artificial intelligence. To this end, they have developed a neuromorphic research chip, code-named “Loihi,” which consist of digital circuits that impersonate the brain’s basic operation. The Loihi chip combines training and inference on a single chip with the objective of making machine learning extra power efficient. Neuromorphic chips could eventually be used anywhere real world data needs to be processed in developing real-time environments. In the start of this year, Intel has planned to share the Loihi test chip with the top university and research institutions while relating it to more complex data sets and problems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Neuromorphic Computing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/neuromorphic-computing-market-5110

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com