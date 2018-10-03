Godrej Properties Launches Flagship Project in Sector 85 Gurgaon

The real estate arm of Godrej Group, Godrej Properties is one of the well-known real estate developers. Godrej Properties is all set to launch spectacular residential development in the upcoming sector 85 of Gurgaon. The company is offering modern and exceptionally designed apartments that are truly the epitome of elegance. Sector 85 is the most promising location of the city which has been gaining a lot of potential in recent days. Sector 85 is known to be the part of New Gurgaon and this location is being developed rapidly as a perfect location to own a home and the choice is made completely easier by Godrej.



Godrej Sector 85 is known to be the great opportunity for home buyers who are looking for a home in Gurgaon. This project has elegant and classy homes developed by a leading developer in the prime suburb of the city to make life easier. Some of the key amenities include e-library, concierge services, swimming pool, gymnasium, green harvesting and even more.

Godrej Sector 85 has been becoming the hottest favorite location for the home buyers as it offers an opportunity to lead the urban and modern lifestyle with all the modern conveniences. The project is known to enjoy ample access to sound transport system and well-developed infrastructure as Sector 85 Gurgaon is the best option to own a home for families and professionals.

Sector 85 is one of the most anticipated sectors of New Gurgaon as it is closely located to Sector 77, Sector 76, Sector 78, Sector 81, Sector 80, Sector 82, Sector 83, Sector 82A, Sector 84, and sector 86. The area is well developed and connected to many colleges, schools, and hospitals in the proximity. It has a lot of business complexes, entertainment hubs and 5-star hotels. It has everything required in the close reach and residents can enjoy more time with friends and family rather than commuting.

This residential project is known to have plenty of amenities in

Godrej sector 85 Gurgaon which are designed to make lives enjoyable and comfortable for the residents. The project will feature swimming pool, clubhouse, landscaped gardens, kids’ play area and even more. Some of the best features of the project include e-library, green harvesting and concierge facilities. The project will also include sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, 24×7 power and water supply among others.

Gurgaon is the closest city to Delhi and is well connected via Dwarka Expressway and NH8 to all the major landmarks. Gurgaon-Faridabad road provides direct connectivity to Faridabad and it will further improve connectivity options with upcoming FNG, EPE, ORR and NH8 to Noida.

Delhi International Airport is located only a half hour drive and it has ample connectivity through all transport modes like air, bus, taxis and metro rail, which further improves the appreciation of property values. Gurgaon is known to be the IT capital of North India as it has over 6500 companies and 13 IT Parks with several Fortune 500 companies. So, it has plenty of job and business opportunities.

