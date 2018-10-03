Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast Report

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Overview:

An up-to-date research has been disclosed by Market Research Future, Which highlights the worldwide Cognitive Assessment & Training Market. The report deep dives into the dynamics of worldwide Cognitive Assessment & Training Market providing helpful and distinctive insights. The Information and Figures shared in an exceedingly precise and structured manner, giving an approximated Picture of the Upcoming market movement. This Report covers the Major Key Players, pie charts and bar-graphs to provide data which can be used to derive the latest trends in the industry.

According to MRFR, The global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to grow with approximately 25% of CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Cognitive assessment is the process of gauging the mental capability of a person which is in turn related to a lot of basic abilities attributed to a human mind. It is basically carried out in order to determine a person’s learning ability by identifying their strengths and weaknesses and proper cognitive training is provided in order to overcome those weaknesses. Cognitive training is not just limited to adults. It is increasingly being implemented for students with learning difficulties and disabilities such as dyslexia and dyscalculia. Owing to this, there has been a considerable increase in the applications of cognitive assessment and training market. Increasing demand for brain training from the next generation population is one major factors driving the growth of cognitive assessment and training market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4677

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in cognitive assessment & training market are – Cambridge Cognition Ltd. (U.K), Cogstate Ltd. (U.S.), Bracket Global (U.S.), Medavante, Inc. (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), ProPhase, LLC (U.S.), Cognifit (U.S.), Eresearchtechnology Inc. (U.S.), Neurocog Trials, Inc. (U.S.), and Pearson Education (U.K)

Major industrial competitors like Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cogstate Ltd. (U.S.), Bracket Global (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. and Pearson Education among others are registering their presence in the cognitive assessment & training market. Pearson and Cognifit are the leading vendors in the field of education for training and assessment solutions and services. The increasing demand for cognitive assessment solutions and services is one of the major factors driving the growth of cognitive assessment & training market. Increased awareness for brain fitness is another major factor responsible for high growth of cognitive assessment & training market. This market has been segmented on the basis of component, assessment type, application and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services segments. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into data management, project management, data analysis & reporting, assessment and others. Cognitive solutions are mainly used for monitoring and measuring cognitive changes and impairments. Whereas, the services segment is further bifurcated into consulting and training and support. Out of which, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing awareness about the cognitive training and assessments in schools and colleges.

The global cognitive assessment & training market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the cognitive assessment & training market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of cognitive assessment & training market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players like Cogstate Ltd., Bracket global, Medavante, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Prophase, LLC and Cognifit in that region. Due to the growing number of vendors providing cognitive assessment and training services in the region, the cognitive assessment and training market is showing immense growth in the coming future. In addition to this, North America also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in technology are other major factors responsible for driving the growth of cognitive assessment & training market. In the global cognitive assessment & training market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions.

Segmentation

The cognitive assessment & training market has been segmented on the basis of component, assessment type, application and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services. The assessment type segment is further bifurcated into hosted assessment, biometric assessment and pen & paper based assessment. Growing emphasis on quality education is one major factor driving the growth of cognitive assessment and training market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cognitive-assessment-training-market-4677

Intended Audience