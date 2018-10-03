3D Machine Vision Market Other Key Strategies by Type & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2022

3D Machine Vision Market Synopsis:

3D Machine Vision involves the construction of digital 3D models of objects within a machine, such as a computer, and the subsequent manipulation of the model for any one of a number of different purposes. The 3D model is comprise a set of discrete data points that typically locate part of an object in space and may contain additional information about the object such as color, reflectivity, and texture. The resulting model can be manipulated and modified using any number of 3D drawing programs.

3D Machine Vision Market systems can be used in various fields for numerous purposes as industrial inspection, vision for autonomous vehicles, surveillance, remote sensing and in medical areas. Processes used in manufacturing applications such as machining, polishing and assembly, call for the part type and size to be defined and controlled. The speed requirement is relatively low depending on the machine cycle time. The field of computer vision has evolved under the central theme of achieving human-level capability in the extraction of information from image data.

The technology is being adopted highly in industrial operations which is significantly replacing manual inspection and measurements, owing to the increasing necessity for efficient and reliable inspection and measurements. 3D machine vision systems deploy smart cameras and image processing to perform measurements and inspections. Machine vision companies that have ventured into these new markets have encountered different interface standards. In the broadcasting industry, for instance, things like video quality, durability, speed, time code, and flexibility are all must haves.

PrintLab International, a 3D printing reseller and distributor based in the U.K, has launched PrintLab Classroom, an online portal featuring 3D printing creative projects, workbooks, tutorials, and teacher training guides. With this platform, the company aims to help prepare the next generation for their future careers and provide teachers with engaging content to be used in the classroom.

The global 3D machine vision market is expected to grow at 9%CAGR through the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the 3D machine vision market are Canon (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Point Grey Research, Inc. (Canada), Hermary Opto Electronics Inc. (Canada), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), National Instruments (U.S.), Keyence (Japan), Robotic Vision Technology (U.S.) among others.

3D Machine Vision Market Key Findings

TetraVue, a leader in high definition 4D LIDAR™ technology, partnered with NVIDIA, CVedia and AGC/Wideye to highlight the benefits of TetraVue’s groundbreaking high-resolution LIDAR for next generation ADAS and self-driving applications

KUKA, a Chinese manufacturer of industrial robots, acquired 3D manufacturing simulation software company Visual Components a company specializing in software solutions for 3D simulation in manufacturing planning

3D Machine Vision Market Segmentation:

The global 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of component, product, application, vertical and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into hardware and software. Hardware consists of components like camera, lenses, computers, communication devices, and control cabinets. On the basis of product the segment is further classified into smart camera based, PC based. On the basis of application the segment is further divided into measurement, quality assurance & inspection. 3D machine vision can be used various industries such as automotive, healthcare, defense, semiconductor, consumer electronics, logistics and many more.

3D Machine Vision Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically Asia Pacific leads the 3D machine vision market. The market in this region is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate between 2017 and 2022. Rising adoption of automation across all industry verticals, especially in automotive and consumer electronics, is one of the prime reasons for the growth of the market in this region. North America stands as the second biggest market for 3D machine vision market. Rich environment for manufacturing industry and technologically advanced countries are supporting the market.

