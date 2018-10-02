iNextrix Announced to Showcase Live Call Monitoring Solution at GITEX

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., more popularly known as iNextrix is one of the exhibitors in the upcoming Dubai based trade show, namely, GITEX Technology Week. The company will be exhibiting its top products from 14 to 18 October, 2018. This expo will be placed at Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. The iNextrix has booked the stall B1 – 20 situated in Hall 1.

Recently, the spokesperson of the company shared that one of the products they will showcase during this expo is their Live Call Monitoring Solution. This solution is built on top of the most popular VoIP technology, Asterisk. It is a completely scalable solution and can be used with any Asterisk based solution. The solution is ready to use and the interested prospects can either buy this solution or subscribe to their monthly live call monitoring services.

As per the shared details, the company has finished required preparations to showcase this solution. The representative of the company shared his thoughts with the media, which are recited below:

“Live call monitoring Solution is one of the products we will exhibit to our stand visitors at GITEX as the top products of the company. The reason to select this product in our top products list is that it is a really powerful solution and it can be used by all different organizations. We have some clients that are already using this system and as per their experience it helps them to increase their call quality, overall code of conduct, work efficiency and customer satisfaction. I think GITEX visitors will really like this product and we are eager to exhibit it there. If you are visiting GITEX, don’t forget to stand by the booth B1 – 20 in hall 01.”

The announced solution to be showcased is compatible with all different types of Asterisk based communication solutions such as, IP PBX, VoIP Softswitch, voice logger, call monitoring solution, call center software, etc. This solution can monitor hundreds of ongoing calls and provides live statistics of the ongoing calls, ringing calls, etc. It gives a powerful tool to monitor and control the calls. The managers can use it to listen to any ongoing call or conferences. Moreover, they can barge-in or take control of the ongoing call / conference.

This ongoing call monitoring system supports multiple languages and also has some additional features that help businesses to detect the suspicious calls, so it can be taken care of appropriately.

As per the shared details the company is willing to increase its client base by getting some more customers that would like to get benefited with this amazingly powerful and useful live call monitoring system. At the same time, the company is also seeking for possible business opportunities with an affiliation or channel partner model.

The company will be discussing various utilities and benefits along with the features of this live call monitoring system in the context of the business of their booth visitors. The company representatives are also accepting the personal meeting requests during off GITEX hours. To book a personal meeting, call on +91-79-29700670 or email at contact@inextrix.com