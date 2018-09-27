The  Infection Control Market Staggering Double Digit CAGR Driven By Advanced & Cost Effective Technologies Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future recently announced the addition of a new research study to its comprehensive collection of research reports. The report Global Infection Control Market 2018 offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for Infection Control across the different regions.

Market Highlights:

Many microorganisms such as virus, fungi, and bacteria are the causative agents for infections. These infections can be categorized into several types including stomach and intestinal infections, Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), eye infections, common childhood infections, ear infections, skin infections, lung and respiratory infections, and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STDs).

There are numerous steps for the controlling and prevention of such infections. For example, the most effective way to prevent the spread of HAIs in hospitals is a proper hand wash. Few other steps include immunizations, using protective clothing such as masks and gloves, covering while coughing and sneezing, and others.

Many companies are undergoing collaborations for developing and novel product launches. For instance, in March 2017, Kimberly-Clark Health Care and 3M Healthcare Company signed an alliance for co-developing and delivering surgical and infection prevention solutions utilizing their respective expertise. This deal was expected to be implemented by the end of 2017.

The increasing government initiatives for ensuring prevention of infections is supposed to be a significant driver of the market. Moreover, many guidelines are issued by government organizations to promote awareness related to effective prevention measures, globally. All these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The global market for infection control is expected to have a CAGR of approximately 7.5% during 2017 to 2023.

Global Infection Control Market– Key Players

STERIS Corporation (U.K.)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

3M Healthcare Company (U.S.)

Sotera Health (U.S.)

Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.)

MMM Group (Germany)

Matachana (Spain)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Metrex Research (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Pal Internation (U.K.)

Nordion, Inc. (U.S.)

Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract sterilization service providers

Sterilization and disinfection service providers

Clinical and Diagnostic Labs

Regulatory bodies

Medical device companies

Food and beverage companies

Healthcare providers

Research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Global Infection Control Market – Segmentation

The global infection control market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-U.S.er. On the basis of type, the global infection control market can be segmented into disinfection products, sterilization products and services, and others.

The disinfection product is categorized into disinfectants, medical nonwovens, disinfectors, and endoscope reprocessors. Disinfectants are further categorized by type, by formulation, and by EPA classification.

Disinfectants, by type, are classified into hand disinfectants, skin disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. The disinfectant by formulation is categorized into disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. EPA classification is categorized into low-level disinfectants, intermediate-level disinfectants, and high-level disinfectants. Medical nonwovens are classified into surgical drapes, surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and face masks. Disinfectors are classified into washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors, and UV ray disinfectors. Endoscope reprocessors are classified into automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope tracking systems, and other endoscopic reprocessing products. Sterilization products and services are classified into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, by type, and consumables and accessories.

Sterilization equipment are segmented into heat sterilization equipment, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, and radiation sterilization. Heat sterilization equipment are categorized into moist heat sterilizers and dry heat sterilizers. The low-temperature sterilization is categorized into Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers (EtO), hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, ozone sterilizers, formaldehyde sterilizers, and other low-temperature sterilization.

Contract sterilization services, by type is segmented into Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (EtO) services, gamma sterilization services, e-beam sterilization services, steam sterilization services, and other contract sterilization services.

The consumables and accessories are segmented into sterilization indicators, sterilant cassettes, and other consumables and accessories. On the basis of end-U.S.er, the global infection control market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, life sciences industry, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food industry, and others.

Global Infection Control Market – Regional Analysis

The global infection control market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global infection control market owing to the increasing awareness about chronic infections along with the growing number of service providers. These factors are driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the U.S. contributes to a significant market share for the infection control industry.

The European infection control market is the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare expenditure, exceptional healthcare standards and infrastructure, and growing presence of outsourcing organizations across this region. For instance, a voluntary organization namely the Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC) is working in collaborations and partnerships to facilitate the quality improvement and conducts infection control research for promoting cost-efficient practices throughout the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the presence of various government organizations dedicated to improving the standards for infection control is among the significant factors contributing toward the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as the extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D activities in the healthcare sector.

